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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nasdaq-listed TOYO solar raises $50 million via registered direct offering

June 25, 2026 | 14:50
(0) user say
Tokyo-based solar manufacturer TOYO Co. (Nasdaq: TOYO) has entered into definitive agreements for the issuance and sale of securities in a registered direct offering totalling an aggregate of $50 million.

TOKYO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TOYO Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: TOYO) (OTC: TOYWF), ("TOYO" or the "Company"), a solar manufacturing company, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the issuance and sale in a registered direct offering of an aggregate of 4,545,456 its ordinary shares and warrants to purchase up to 4,545,456 of its ordinary shares at a combined purchase price of $11.00 per share and associated warrant. The warrants will have an exercise price of $13.20 per share, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years thereafter. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 25, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Roth Capital Partners and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as the exclusive co-placement agents for the offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $50 million, before deducting the placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to build its previously announced 1.5 GW heterojunction (HJT) solar cell manufacturing facility in the Houston metropolitan area, Texas, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement (File No. 333-290952) that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 20, 2025 and became effective on November 9, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. The prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and be available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 678-9147 or by email at rothecm@roth.com or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

By PR Newswire

TOYO Co., Ltd.

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TagTag:
TOYO Solar Manufacturing Company Registered direct offering Aggregate Gross Proceeds

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