Boqii raises $4.2 M in direct share placement

November 04, 2025 | 11:45
(0) user say
Boqii Holding Ltd., today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 1,500,000 of the Company's Class A ordinary share.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BQ) (the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 1,500,000 of the Company's Class A ordinary share, par value $0.16 per share (the "Shares") (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $2.80 per share in a registered direct offering. The purchase price for the pre-funded warrants is identical to the purchase price for Shares, less the exercise price of $0.16 per share.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of this offering are expected to be approximately $4.2 million. The transaction is expected to close on or about November 4th, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the sole placement agent.

The registered direct offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-267919) previously filed by the Company and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 23, 2022. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Univest Securities, LLC at info@univest.us, or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

For additional information about Boqii Holding, please visit www.ir.boqii.com.

By PR Newswire

Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Class A ordinary share Boqii Holding Ltd. Registered direct offering

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
