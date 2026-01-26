Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AI Observability Cuts IT Operations Costs Significantly

January 26, 2026 | 11:30
(0) user say
New artificial intelligence monitoring systems reduced mean time to resolution by up to seventy percent, delivering substantial cost savings ranging from fifteen to thirty-five percent for technology operations.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most enterprises believe they have observability because they have dashboards. In reality, IT teams are still operating with blind spots across critical systems, leading to slower incident response and inconsistent user experiences.

New insights from a technology position paper by Neurones IT Asia reveal that only 9% of enterprise software applications today are fully observable end-to-end. As architectures expand across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the observability challenge is no longer about collecting data but turning telemetry into operational clarity.

Modern observability runs on metrics, logs, and traces. Yet for many teams, signals remain fragmented across tools and platforms, increasing alert noise and slowing investigations. The next phase of observability is about improving the signal-to-noise ratio, correlating telemetry across infrastructure and applications, and isolating the true root cause across distributed services and dependencies.

This is where AI-driven observability is becoming the new reality of IT operations. Instead of reacting to symptoms after users are impacted, AI can help teams correlate events across systems, detect anomalies earlier, and accelerate root-cause analysis through context-driven insights. With the right implementation, organizations can amplify decision-making, reduce unnecessary escalations, and shorten mean time to resolution by up to 70%.

Titled "From Monitoring to Intelligence: How Observability and AI Redefine IT Operations", the paper explores why observability adoption remains limited across the region and what leaders can do to close the gap.

For more information, please contact: marketing@neurones-it.asia

By PR Newswire

Neurones IT Asia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AI IT Observability artificial intelligence IT operations

Related Contents

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam ranks 38th in global AI adoption

Vietnam ranks 38th in global AI adoption

Global alliance develops $1 billion AI data centre network in Vietnam

Global alliance develops $1 billion AI data centre network in Vietnam

AI Super League A-Super Night held in Guangxi, China

AI Super League A-Super Night held in Guangxi, China

Is our security becoming a battle of AIs?

Is our security becoming a battle of AIs?

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Zhejiang Promotes Tourism at TITF 2026

Zhejiang Promotes Tourism at TITF 2026

Kwoon Chung Bus Complies with Seat Belt Laws

Kwoon Chung Bus Complies with Seat Belt Laws

Baseus Unveils Nomos II Multi-Device Charging Station

Baseus Unveils Nomos II Multi-Device Charging Station

Unitree Issues Sales Data Clarification

Unitree Issues Sales Data Clarification

Domino's China Reaches 1,405 Stores

Domino's China Reaches 1,405 Stores

Art Platform Secures Billion Dollar Listings Commitment

Art Platform Secures Billion Dollar Listings Commitment

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Century Synthetic Fibre inaugurates Unitex factory in Tay Ninh

Century Synthetic Fibre inaugurates Unitex factory in Tay Ninh

Nissha acquires majority stake in Vietnam medical device maker

Nissha acquires majority stake in Vietnam medical device maker

Dachser Outlines 2026 Freight Market Forecast

Dachser Outlines 2026 Freight Market Forecast

AsiaInfo and ABB Launch Embodied Intelligence Lab

AsiaInfo and ABB Launch Embodied Intelligence Lab

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020