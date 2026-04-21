Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Minaris achieves perfect manufacturing record for CAR-T program

April 21, 2026 | 19:00
(0) user say
The contract manufacturer reported zero batch failures producing Chimeric Therapeutics' cell therapy targeting CDH17-positive cancers.

PHILADELPHIA and MELBOURNE, Australia, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minaris, a global cell and gene therapy (CGT) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and multimodality biosafety testing provider and Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX: CHM, "Chimeric" or the "Company"), a leading Australian cell therapy company, today announced a 100% batch manufacturing and release success rate in support of Chimeric Therapeutics' CDH17-targeted autologous CAR-T program in Phase 1A/1B for gastrointestinal (GI) cancers, including colorectal and gastric cancer as well as neuroendocrine cancers.

Over the past five years of collaboration, Minaris has supported a consistent clinical manufacturing cadence of approximately one autologous batch per month, with planned expansion to two batches per month based on patient enrollment and trial requirements. Throughout this period, the program has maintained a 100% success rate in manufacturing and release.

Minaris provides end-to-end GMP manufacturing and full release testing for the Phase 1A/1B clinical study. The partnership has also included process and analytical development, as well as technology transfer, to enable a seamless transition to GMP operations.

"This performance reflects what matters most in autologous cell therapy manufacturing: tight coordination, consistent execution, and a partner able to adapt workflows while maintaining rigorous GMP discipline," said Orla Cloak, CEO of Minaris. "We remain focused on supporting Chimeric as the CDH17 program advances through clinical development, with an emphasis on reliable supply and dependable product release."

All work for Chimeric is taking place at Minaris' Philadelphia site, bringing together cross-functional expertise across process development, analytical development, manufacturing, quality assurance, quality control, supply chain, and program management. Chimeric utilized Minaris' established autologous CAR-T production workflow as a starting point and collaborated closely with technical teams to tailor the process to its drug product, enabling an efficient progression from development to clinical GMP manufacturing and a streamlined transition into GMP operations.

"Minaris has been a trusted partner across key phases of our program, including the transition from process and analytical development into GMP," said Dr. Rebecca McQualter, CEO of Chimeric Therapeutics. "Their operational reliability and collaborative approach has helped us maintain a tight production and release schedule, supporting consistent delivery of product for patient infusion. The operational results underscore a shared focus on enabling continued progress in Chimeric's ongoing dose study and supporting readiness for subsequent clinical phases."

By PR Newswire

Minaris Advanced Therapies

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Minaris CAR-T program

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Industrial-scale textile recycling process validated

Industrial-scale textile recycling process validated

Australian veterans face ongoing DVA claims challenges

Australian veterans face ongoing DVA claims challenges

HKeyBio launches first primate model for skin disease research

HKeyBio launches first primate model for skin disease research

Geely Auto hosts international partner conference in Hangzhou

Geely Auto hosts international partner conference in Hangzhou

Overstory launches AI models predicting outages and wildfires

Overstory launches AI models predicting outages and wildfires

Dubai financial center to become first AI-native hub

Dubai financial center to become first AI-native hub

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Esco Lifesciences acquires Allwin Medical

Esco Lifesciences acquires Allwin Medical

Banks propose generous dividends but some remain cautious on payouts

Banks propose generous dividends but some remain cautious on payouts

Innomotics advances industrial heat pump solutions

Innomotics advances industrial heat pump solutions

Wuzhishan modernizes traditional Sanyuesan Festival

Wuzhishan modernizes traditional Sanyuesan Festival

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020