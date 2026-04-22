Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Overstory launches AI models predicting outages and wildfires

April 22, 2026 | 10:19
(0) user say
The vegetation management company released artificial intelligence systems forecasting utility disruptions and fire risk at individual tree resolution.

AMSTERDAM, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Overstory, the leading grid resilience platform trusted by 6 of the 10 largest utilities in North America, today announced the industry's first AI models that predict where outages and utility-caused wildfires are most likely to start. The new Ignition and Outage Models mark a shift from paper maps and subjective data to predictive scenario planning, giving operators a prioritized view of the exact work that will prevent the most harm per dollar spent.

Utilities are in a moment of profound transformation. Surging costs, more severe storms, and escalating wildfire risk are converging on an industry already stretched thin — forcing operators to get smarter about every dollar spent and every mile of network they protect. For the past seven years, utilities have trusted Overstory to design programs that reduce the vegetation and wildfire risk across their network. Today's release extends that work, giving operators the ability to model a range of scenarios to predict where the risks are greatest, what it would cost to address, and which actions can reduce it most efficiently.

Built on years of identifying hazards, new models predict outages & ignitions

Since its founding in 2018, Overstory has released a series of innovative models that analyze satellite data and aerial imagery to determine tree height, tree health, and ground fuels across utility networks. Trained across millions of miles and extensively validated by certified arborists, these models give utilities a data-backed view of vegetation and fuel risk at every span, down to the individual tree or shrub.

Today's release adds a new layer: by incorporating a utility's historical outages and ignitions alongside factors like asset age and weather data, the models can identify the specific interventions most likely to prevent the next incident, whether that's removing a dying tree, mowing dry grass around a pole, or replacing an aging asset in a high-ignition-risk corridor.

From paper maps to dynamic scenario modeling

Overstory Scenarios equips utilities to dynamically model resilience programs to tackle wildfire, asset and vegetation risks across their networks. For decades, utilities have met growing risk by deploying more resources — a logical response given the tools available at the time. But as costs continue to climb, that path is no longer tenable. Forward-thinking utilities and regulators are calling for a more predictive, data-driven approach: one that addresses more risk within the budgets they have.

Overstory Scenarios bridges that gap. Teams can design risk-based programs, explore alternative scenarios, and weigh tradeoffs between cost and risk reduction. Analysis that once took weeks can now happen in real-time, helping utilities see where risk lies, what it costs to address, and how to reduce the most risk with every dollar spent.

"For years, utilities have been asked to do more with less while storms and wildfires grow in frequency and severity. What utilities need now is foresight: the ability to act before an outage or ignition occurs. That's what these models make possible for the first time"

Fiona Spruill, CEO, Overstory

With this intelligence on hand, utilities can continue to deliver on their enduring promise: safe, reliable, and affordable power.

For more information, visit overstory.com.

By PR Newswire

Overstory

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Overstory AI models predicting outages and wildfires

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Industrial-scale textile recycling process validated

Industrial-scale textile recycling process validated

Australian veterans face ongoing DVA claims challenges

Australian veterans face ongoing DVA claims challenges

HKeyBio launches first primate model for skin disease research

HKeyBio launches first primate model for skin disease research

Geely Auto hosts international partner conference in Hangzhou

Geely Auto hosts international partner conference in Hangzhou

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Esco Lifesciences acquires Allwin Medical

Esco Lifesciences acquires Allwin Medical

Banks propose generous dividends but some remain cautious on payouts

Banks propose generous dividends but some remain cautious on payouts

Innomotics advances industrial heat pump solutions

Innomotics advances industrial heat pump solutions

Wuzhishan modernizes traditional Sanyuesan Festival

Wuzhishan modernizes traditional Sanyuesan Festival

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020