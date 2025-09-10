MetaOptics IPO 2025: 10× Oversubscribed on Day One

SINGAPORE, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Ltd (the "Company", together with its subsidiary, the "Group"), a cutting-edge vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of meta optics components and products headquartered in Singapore, has attracted strong support for its initial public offering (the "IPO") and listing of the Company (the "Listing") on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and has successfully completed the placement of 30,000,000 placement shares (the "Placement Shares") in the capital of the Company (the "Placement").

ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. ("ZICO Capital") is the Sponsor, Issue Manager and Placement Agent for the IPO.

The Placement, which comprised 30,000,000 Placement Shares at S$0.20 per share ("Placement Price"), was fully subscribed for, and had raised total gross proceeds of S$6.0 million. The IPO and Placement attracted subscriptions from various institutional and retail investor groups, including Economic Development Innovations Singapore Pte Ltd (EDIS), principals of Emplify Capital Partners Pte. Ltd., Mr Alex Chan, Founder of Plover Bay Technologies, Mr Walter de Oude, Founder and CEO of Chocolate Finance, and Elsoft Systems Sdn. Bhd.

Based on the Placement Price and the post-Placement share capital of the Company of 235,963,232 shares, the Company's post-Placement market capitalisation is S$47.19 million.

Our Group has set itself apart from its competitors, by utilising semiconductor processes (deep ultra-violet immersion photolithography) and direct laser writing technologies, to pioneer glass-based colour metalenses and support mass production possibilities. Established in 2021, our Group is the first pure-play metalens company to seek a public listing, underscoring its readiness to redefine the next-generation metalens supply chain for leading technology and consumer electronics companies across a wide range of industries.

Positioned at the intersection of emerging trends in photonics and nanofabrication, our Group designs and manufactures metalenses and metalenses prototypes, including metalens, metalens camera modules, metalens manufacturing equipment, and metalens Internet of Things ("IoT") devices such as infrared metalens cameras, pico projectors and IoT colour cameras. These metalenses are designed for integration into smartphones, laptops, contactless three-dimensional ("3D") biometrics modules, projectors, augmented reality / virtual reality ("AR/VR") devices, and industrial applications such as Light detection and ranging ("LiDAR") systems, and heads-up display ("HUD") for aircraft and autonomous vehicles.

Our Group has greatly benefitted from the long-standing support from various Singapore government agencies, notably the Agency for Science, Technology and Research ("A*STAR"). We licensed and co-developed core technologies in collaboration with A*STAR, including innovations such as direct laser writing (DLW), which forms the foundation of our metalens mass-production possibilities. A*STAR has also supported our Company since its early stages of growth through talent secondment under the T-Up programme. A*STAR's continued collaboration and support will be instrumental in translating cutting-edge research into globally competitive technologies that can scale for commercial success.

In addition to A*STAR's support, our Group has also benefitted significantly from the strong and ongoing support of its existing shareholders across the region including, Yang Chia International Co. Ltd. and Haur-Jye Technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan-based shareholders); Metasurface Technologies Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange; Aquaspring Group Limited; and several Singapore-based shareholders namely, Autec Solutions Pte Ltd, Origgin Ventures Pte. Ltd., Dong & Geng Capital Pte. Ltd., MMI Holdings Limited, Oriental Spirit Pte. Ltd., Technical Trend Pte. Ltd., Opulent Techno Pte. Ltd., L & K Precision Engineering Pte. Ltd., and Z&H Brothers Oversea Investment Pte. Ltd. Their investment, strategic guidance, and unwavering commitment to our Group's innovation journey have not only bolstered the Company's operational capabilities but also enhanced the diversity and resilience of our business. This collaborative support has been instrumental in accelerating our growth, deepening R&D initiatives, and expanding market reach across key global markets.

Looking forward, we intend to drive growth by further leveraging on existing capabilities to expand its product range and fabrication capacities, focusing on miniaturising devices and integrating metalenses into a wider range of applications for smart devices, optical sensors, smart glasses, autonomous vehicles and AR/VR displays. Our Group also intends to introduce a new laser with pulsing feature which will enable faster, customised mold production. Our Group's R&D efforts will target the development of tunable metalenses and strategic collaborations with customers and overseas innovation hubs. We will also be looking to reinforce and diversify our supplier base while attracting, training and retaining skilled engineers and staff to support innovation.

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MetaOptics Ltd, Mr. Thng Chong Kim, remarked: "Our listing on SGX-ST marks a significant milestone for MetaOptics as we continue to accelerate our growth in the dynamic optics sector. We believe our proprietary technologies and cutting-edge products, together with the enhanced visibility and access to capital gained from our Group's listing on the SGX-ST, will position us well as we expand into new geographical markets and unlock strategic opportunities. This listing also enables us to showcase our capabilities to a broader base of potential customers, whilst providing investors the opportunity to participate in our business growth and expansion plans. Being the first pure-play metalens company to seek a public listing in Singapore, we hope that our successful listing would serve as a catalyst for other exciting and transformative businesses within the high-tech, research-driven and advanced manufacturing sectors to consider elevating themselves to access Singapore's equity markets through a SGX IPO, and strengthen the diversity and depth of the local innovation ecosystem that we are proud to contribute to, and benefit from."