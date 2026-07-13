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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MDT introduces TMR1228D magnetic switch IC with microamp power

July 13, 2026 | 14:49
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MDT introduced the TMR1228D, an always-on dual-axis magnetic switch IC offering ±5 Gauss sensitivity and microamp-level power consumption, targeting smart utility metering, position sensing and motion control applications.

ZHANGJIAGANG, China, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading supplier of magnetic sensors and a pioneer in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, today introduced the TMR1228D dual-axis bipolar latch magnetic switch IC. Combining always-on magnetic field detection, ±5 Gauss high sensitivity, microamp-level power consumption, dual-axis sensing, and high-frequency response, the TMR1228D is designed for smart utility metering, industrial position sensing, speed detection, and motion control applications.

The TMR1228D integrates high-sensitivity TMR sensing elements with CMOS signal-conditioning circuitry to convert changing magnetic fields into accurate digital output signals. Unlike conventional Hall-effect switches that rely on duty-cycled operation to reduce power consumption, the TMR1228D leverages TMR's inherent low-power characteristics to achieve continuous magnetic field detection while consuming as little as 1.5μA per axis. This eliminates missed detection events caused by intermittent sampling, delivering faster response and higher reliability for always-on sensing applications.

The TMR1228D incorporates independent X- and Y-axis sensing channels with separate outputs, supporting industry-standard quadrature A/B signals for rotary and linear position, speed, and direction detection. This simplifies the design of motion sensing systems while providing greater flexibility for multi-axis magnetic detection.

With ±5 Gauss operating and release points, the TMR1228D enables the use of smaller magnets, wider air-gaps, and greater mechanical design flexibility. For applications requiring stronger magnetic fields or different magnet configurations, MDT also offers the TMR1222D, featuring ±17 Gauss operating thresholds in the same package and pinout to support a broader range of mechanical structures and magnetic circuit designs.

The TMR1228D is ideal for electronic water, gas, and heat meters, quadrature encoder systems, rotary and linear position and speed sensing, and other battery-powered or always-on sensing applications.

Key Features

  • Dual-axis X/Y magnetic sensing with independent outputs.
  • ±5 Gauss operating and release points for smaller magnets and wider air-gaps.
  • Continuous (always-on) magnetic field detection without duty-cycling.
  • Ultra-low current consumption of 1.5μA per axis.
  • High-frequency response in DC to 1kHz.
  • Industry-standard quadrature A/B outputs for rotary and linear position, speed, and direction sensing.
  • Wide 1.8V to 5.5V operating voltage.
  • Industrial operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C.
  • Compact DFN8L package (3×3×0.75mm).

For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

By PR Newswire

MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd.

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