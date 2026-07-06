Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MAS grants PingPong in-principle Capital Markets Services licence approval in Singapore

July 06, 2026 | 14:26
(0) user say
The Monetary Authority of Singapore granted PingPong Payments in-principle approval for a Capital Markets Services licence, extending the embedded financial infrastructure provider's regulatory standing in the city-state.

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PingPong, the embedded financial infrastructure for global businesses, has secured in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for a Capital Markets Services (CMS) licence.

This CMS licence will allow PingPong to offer eligible Singapore-based clients over-the-counter FX derivatives products through its subsidiary, Mana Markets (SG) Pte. Ltd ("the Company"). Eligible Singapore-based clients will be able to hedge against foreign exchange volatility. This will complement the existing suite of payment services provided by PingPong through its licensed Major Payment Institution, Mana Payment (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. in Singapore.

Shu Jianqin, CEO of PingPong Asia Pacific and Group Partner, said: "This in-principle approval marks an exciting new chapter for PingPong across Singapore and Southeast Asia. Singapore's world-class regulatory framework, robust institutional ecosystem, and role as a global financial hub make it both a strategic home for our expansion and a powerful base for the clients we serve."

For more information, visit www.pingpongx.com

By PR Newswire

PingPong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PingPong MAS PingPong Payments Capital Markets Services

Related Contents

New Zealand's MAS selects Duck Creek for insurance system upgrade

New Zealand's MAS selects Duck Creek for insurance system upgrade

PingPong enters Malaysia, boosting B2B cross-border payments in ASEAN

PingPong enters Malaysia, boosting B2B cross-border payments in ASEAN

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

GasHub's LNG facility at Rolls-Royce Seletar Campus goes live in Singapore

GasHub's LNG facility at Rolls-Royce Seletar Campus goes live in Singapore

Sanyou Bio and Baiyunshan Xihe team up on radiopharmaceuticals and radiodiagnostics

Sanyou Bio and Baiyunshan Xihe team up on radiopharmaceuticals and radiodiagnostics

Domino's Pizza China (1405.HK) expands stores as Q2 2026 sales momentum builds

Domino's Pizza China (1405.HK) expands stores as Q2 2026 sales momentum builds

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

GasHub's LNG facility at Rolls-Royce Seletar Campus goes live in Singapore

GasHub's LNG facility at Rolls-Royce Seletar Campus goes live in Singapore

Sanyou Bio and Baiyunshan Xihe team up on radiopharmaceuticals and radiodiagnostics

Sanyou Bio and Baiyunshan Xihe team up on radiopharmaceuticals and radiodiagnostics

Domino's Pizza China (1405.HK) expands stores as Q2 2026 sales momentum builds

Domino's Pizza China (1405.HK) expands stores as Q2 2026 sales momentum builds

MAS grants PingPong in-principle Capital Markets Services licence approval in Singapore

MAS grants PingPong in-principle Capital Markets Services licence approval in Singapore

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020