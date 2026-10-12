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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

KAPSARC joins 25th WPC Energy Congress as Saudi national partner

October 12, 2026 | 15:18
(0) user say
Research institute KAPSARC confirmed its national partnership for the 25th WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh, deploying 20 energy experts across technical conference panels.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAPSARC participates as a National Partner in the 25th WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh, bringing its leaders and experts into discussions addressing some of the most important issues shaping the future of energy.

Taking place from 11 to 15 October 2026 under the theme "Pathways to an Energy Future for All," the Congress will be hosted in Saudi Arabia for the first time in its history. First held in London in 1933, the Congress will bring together government leaders, industry executives, policymakers, researchers, and innovators in Riyadh to examine the forces reshaping global energy systems, from security and investment to technology and sustainability.

KAPSARC's participation extends across the Congress's Executive, Technical, Synergy, and Special Programmes, alongside additional sessions and activities, reflecting the breadth of the Center's research and policy expertise. KAPSARC President Fahad Alajlan and Dr. Ghadah Alarifi, Dean of the KAPSARC School of Public Policy, are among KAPSARC's speakers in the Executive Programme.

Across the Congress, KAPSARC experts contribute research and policy perspectives on energy supply and demand, energy access, natural gas, ESG and governance, the Circular Carbon Economy, artificial intelligence, mobility, and lower-emission pathways for refining and petrochemicals.

Within the Special Programme, KAPSARC leads a Knowledge Sprint session titled "Generative AI for Evidence-Based Oil Markets," examining how generative AI can support oil-market analysis and policy research. The session explores AI-assisted data workflows, econometric and scenario analysis, responsible AI practices, and the translation of technical findings into decision-ready insights.

KAPSARC also participates in the World Café through a session on "Carbon Dioxide Removal Technologies," bringing together experts, policymakers, and practitioners to examine the prospects for scaling engineered carbon-removal solutions. The discussion covers direct air capture, bioenergy with carbon capture and storage, and biochar, alongside the economic, infrastructure, regulatory, carbon-market, and regional considerations influencing their deployment.

In the Synergy Programme, KAPSARC experts contribute to discussions on "Accelerating the Circular Carbon Economy Through Joint Action" and "AI Partnerships for Energy Innovation," bringing research-based perspectives to the intersection of energy, technology, and sustainability.

KAPSARC's dedicated pavilion provides another platform for knowledge exchange and engagement throughout the Congress. Structured around five thematic hubs, the pavilion brings together KAPSARC research, analytical tools, and expertise across the Oil Hub, Transportation Hub, Clean Energy Hub, AI Hub, and Collaboration Hub. Together, the hubs provide visitors with an integrated view of selected research areas and emerging issues shaping energy systems, while creating opportunities for engagement with policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and other Congress participants.

The pavilion also features the KAPSARC School of Public Policy (KSPP) and the Saudi Energy Leaders Assembly (SELA), providing additional platforms for policy education, leadership development, and knowledge exchange.

Through its participation across the Congress's programmes and sessions, alongside its dedicated thematic pavilion, KAPSARC connects Saudi-based research and policy expertise with international discussions on energy security, investment, technology, and sustainability.

For more information about KAPSARC:
https://www.kapsarc.org/

By PR Newswire

KAPSARC

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KAPSARC 25th WPC Energy Congress Riyadh

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