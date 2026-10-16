FICG opens manufacturing facility in Johor under Singapore expansion

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRO3C (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of Taiwan-listed FIC Global Inc. (FICG, TWSE: 3701), today officially celebrated the grand opening of its manufacturing facility located at i-Park @ Senai Airport City, Johor.

The ceremony was officiated by Yang Berhormat Lee Ting Han, Johor State Executive Councillor. The event was also attended by distinguished government officials, representatives from JTC Corporation, AME Elite Consortium and UOB, as well as valued customers, partners and suppliers of the Group.

The facility strengthens FICG's manufacturing footprint in Southeast Asia and supports growing global demand across artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), data centres, semiconductors and other advanced technology sectors.

The milestone marks FICG's strategic shift from planning to scaled operations in Southeast Asia, strengthening the Group's role within the global technology and advanced manufacturing supply chain.

The Johor site passed customer qualification in November 2025, began production at the end of 2025 and entered mass production in the first quarter of 2026. Today's Grand Opening marks the start of full-scale output in the second half of 2026. The site currently operates eight SMT lines, with production capacity continuing to ramp up in line with customer orders and market demand.

PRO3C continues to advance its capabilities in 800G, 1.6T and 3.2T Flip Chip optical transceivers, Co-Packaged Optics (CPO), Linear Pluggable Optics (LPO) and Silicon Photonics (SiPh), supporting increasing demand for AI infrastructure and high-speed data transmission.

The opening also forms part of FICG's Johor–Singapore Twinning Strategy, which complements the continued development of the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

Under this complementary operating model, PRO3C in Johor will focus on advanced manufacturing, engineering execution, mass production and delivery, while FICG's planned Innovation and Supply Chain Centre in Singapore will focus on global innovation, strategic sourcing, supply chain management and international customer engagement.

Together, the two locations are intended to form an integrated cross-border operating platform, with Singapore connecting FICG to global markets and strategic resources, while Johor delivers the Group's manufacturing and production capabilities.

"Today we are opening more than a factory; we are switching on the Johor node of a cross-border platform that will serve our global customers from both sides of the Causeway," said Mr. Leo Chien, Chairman of FIC Global Inc.

"Global competitiveness is no longer determined by the scale of a single factory, but by how effectively a company connects manufacturing, supply chains, innovation resources and international customers, while creating value for the local economy, jobs for local communities and support for national development. By combining Johor's manufacturing strengths with Singapore's capabilities in innovation, strategic sourcing and global connectivity, we are building a faster, more flexible and resilient regional operating platform."

Through its Johor campus, FICG will introduce its established manufacturing management practices, engineering expertise and international quality systems, while deepening collaboration with local suppliers, skilled professionals, industry partners and relevant institutions.

The development is expected to support local procurement, talent development and broader supply chain integration, while strengthening Johor's position within the regional advanced manufacturing and technology ecosystem.

At the ASEAN Conference 2026 in Singapore in July, PRO3C signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with AME Elite Consortium Berhad, while FICG signed a separate MOU with JTC Corporation. UOB is supporting the initiative through its cross-border banking capabilities and regional network.

Mr Jimmy Koh, Head of Network Partnerships and Strategic Marketing, Group Foreign Direct Investment Advisory, UOB, said: "FICG's regional expansion reflects how companies are increasingly choosing ASEAN as an integrated platform for growth. UOB is working closely with FICG to navigate its expansion across Malaysia and Singapore, leveraging our regional network and ecosystem partners to facilitate market entry and business development. This expansion highlights how businesses can harness ASEAN's diverse strengths to build resilient regional operations and accelerate growth."

The collaborations support FICG's manufacturing expansion in Johor and its planned regional operations in Singapore, reinforcing the Group's broader strategy to integrate manufacturing, supply chain capabilities, innovation and international customer engagement across both locations.

Recruitment will take place in phases in line with facility development, production ramp-up and business growth. Over the longer term, FICG's combined operations in Singapore and Malaysia have the potential to support a workforce of more than 1,000 employees, subject to market demand and operational requirements.

By linking its technology and manufacturing expertise in Taiwan with Malaysia's manufacturing capabilities, Singapore's international connectivity and the requirements of global customers, FICG is building an integrated operating platform to strengthen its business development, supply chain integration and global delivery capabilities across Southeast Asia.