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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Scenic Group marks 40th anniversary with global fleet expansion plan

October 22, 2026 | 14:04
(0) user say
Travel operator Scenic Group celebrated its 40th anniversary in Singapore, outlining a fleet expansion program for its river cruise vessels and luxury ocean yachts through 2028.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 October 2026 - Scenic Group marks its 40th anniversary this October with guest and partner celebrations worldwide, alongside a programme of river and yacht expansion through 2028 and beyond.

Scenic Group Marks 40 Years with Global River & Yacht Expansion

The milestone comes as the Group prepares to introduce new luxury Scenic and Emerald Cruises river ships in Europe, India and Southeast Asia, expand the Emerald Yacht Cruises fleet and debut Scenic Ikon.

Scenic Group Founder & Chairman Glen Moroney said: "From our beginnings in Australia in 1986, we have grown into a global travel group spanning all seven continents. Throughout that growth, our vision has remained the same: to continually elevate how our guests experience the world.

"Guest feedback drives our innovation and guides our investment in new ships, destinations and journeys. Designing, building, owning and operating our own fleet gives us greater control over the guest experience and the ability to translate those insights into new benchmarks in luxury cruising.

"This anniversary is an opportunity to thank our valued guests, partners, crew and teams around the world who have shaped Scenic Group's success. As we look ahead, we remain focused on delivering experiences that build on everything we have learned over the past 40 years, with many more exciting new developments on the horizon."

The next chapter: new ships and destinations

Scenic Group's expansion programme will extend its presence across Europe's rivers, India and Southeast Asia, and worldwide yacht cruising.

In France, Emerald Lumi will expand Emerald Cruises & Tours' river cruise offering on the Seine River in 2027. Scenic's growth in Asia will introduce journeys on India's Hooghly River in 2027, with a further ship planned for the Brahmaputra River in 2028.

Scenic Spirit II and Scenic Spirit III will also launch on the Mekong River in 2028, further elevating the Group's ultra-luxury ships in Southeast Asia.

The luxury yacht expansion includes Emerald Raiya in 2027 and Emerald Xara in 2028. These additions will broaden Emerald Cruises' destination offering, including the Seychelles.

Scenic Eclipse II's return to Asia Pacific in 2028, alongside Emerald Xara's arrival, will further strengthen the Group's presence in the region.

Scenic Ikon will debut in the Mediterranean in April 2028, with Antarctica also featuring in its inaugural season, marking the next chapter in the Scenic Discovery Yachts ultra-luxury collection.

Anniversary celebrations throughout October

Guests travelling with Scenic and Emerald Cruises & Tours throughout October are enjoying special dining events, themed entertainment and commemorative experiences.

Selected Scenic & Emerald Rewards loyalty departures have also been planned for the anniversary month. These include the annual Scenic Discovery Yachts Chairman's Voyage in the United States, featuring special events in Wilmington, Charleston and Key West, and a Scenic Romantic Rhine & Moselle river cruise with a Switzerland land extension and an exclusive dinner in Lucerne hosted by Scenic Group management.

Tom Goetter, VP Oceans Hotel Operations, said "These moments are an opportunity to share the Scenic Group story with our guests and recognise the people, care and attention to detail behind every journey."

For more information on Scenic and Emerald Cruises & Tours, visit www.scenictoursapac.com.sg

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Scenic Group

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Scenic Group 40th anniversary singapore

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