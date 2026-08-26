Longbridge integrates investment tools into ChatGPT and Claude platforms

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbridge Group, an AI-native financial technology company, today announced that Longbridge is now available as a plugin on ChatGPT and a connector on Claude. The launch brings personalised investing into the AI assistants that hundreds of millions of people use for work, learning and everyday decision-making.

As AI assistants increasingly become a starting point for how people search, learn and make decisions, Longbridge believes investing should become part of those same conversations. Users can securely connect their Longbridge accounts and access personalised investment insights through natural conversation, based on their portfolios, watchlists and investment goals.

There is no need to learn a separate AI application or manually upload portfolio screenshots. Once authorised, Longbridge can combine an investor's portfolio context with live, institutional-grade market data within ChatGPT or Claude.

The launch reflects Longbridge's vision of making AI a natural part of every investor's daily life. Rather than asking investors to change their existing habits, Longbridge is bringing trusted investing experiences into the AI services they already use.

"Hundreds of millions of people already use AI every day to find answers, solve problems and make decisions," said Nowa Zhu, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Longbridge. "Investing should be no different. By bringing Longbridge to ChatGPT and Claude, we are making investing a natural extension of the AI experiences people already know, rather than asking them to build new habits."

Personalised Investing in the AI You Already Use

Through Longbridge on ChatGPT and Claude, investors can:

Securely connect their Longbridge accounts for a portfolio-aware investing experience.

Review their portfolios and explore portfolio construction, asset allocation and investment ideas through natural conversation, without manually analysing individual holdings.

Receive personalised insights based on their portfolios, watchlists and investment goals.

Research investment and using institutional-grade market data covering the US, Hong Kong SAR , mainland China and Singapore markets.

institutional-grade market data covering the US, Hong Kong , mainland China and Singapore markets. Understand company earnings, macroeconomic developments and market-moving factors in the context of their own investment strategies.

Unlike general-purpose AI assistants, Longbridge AI combines institutional-grade market data, secure portfolio connectivity and personalised investment memory. This enables insights grounded in each investor's holdings and objectives. Instead of starting every conversation from scratch, Longbridge AI can understand what investors own, what they are watching and how market developments may affect their portfolios.

Whether researching companies, screening investment opportunities, analysing earnings, reviewing portfolio performance or evaluating potential buy and sell opportunities, investors can access professional-grade market intelligence through natural conversation without leaving ChatGPT or Claude.

Designed for everyone—from first-time investors to experienced investors managing global portfolios—Longbridge AI helps users spend less time searching for information and more time making informed investment decisions.

Building the AI Infrastructure for the Future of Investing

The launch represents more than an additional distribution channel. Just as app stores became a gateway to digital services during the smartphone era, AI assistants are emerging as a new way for people to discover and access specialised capabilities.

For investors, this means AI assistants can move beyond discussing the market in general and begin providing insights informed by the investor's own circumstances. With secure authorisation, ChatGPT and Claude can use Longbridge to combine portfolio holdings, watchlists and investment goals with live, institutional-grade market data—without requiring users to download a new application or upload portfolio screenshots.

For financial services, making these capabilities available through AI requires trusted connections to regulated financial infrastructure. This includes authorised access, secure connectivity and clear safeguards that keep investment decisions under the investor's control.

For Longbridge, the launch is a natural extension of an architecture designed to make its investment capabilities securely available across different AI services and interfaces. Because these capabilities are not tied to a single interface, they can meet investors wherever they choose to use AI—through Longbridge's own services, ChatGPT and Claude today, and other emerging AI interfaces in the future.

"This is more than opening another channel for Longbridge," Zhu added. "Our investment capabilities have been built so they can be securely accessed through the AI services investors choose to use. Whether through the Longbridge plugin on ChatGPT or the connector on Claude, authorised access and secure connectivity remain central to the experience, and investment decisions remain with the investor. As AI becomes an increasingly important interface for decision-making, we want Longbridge to provide the trusted financial infrastructure behind those experiences."

By combining institutional-grade market data, secure portfolio connectivity, personalised investment intelligence and responsible execution capabilities, Longbridge is laying the foundation for the next generation of AI-powered investing—from AI assistants that help investors make better-informed decisions today to investment agents capable of supporting increasingly sophisticated investment workflows in the future.