Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Longbridge teams with Cboe, indices go global

August 25, 2025 | 11:00
(0) user say
When retail traders demanded Nasdaq depth, the duo delivered real-time feeds—here’s the price war rocking brokerage APIs.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbridge Group, a leading financial technology innovator, today announced that it has added the Cboe Global Indices Feed to its data coverage, empowering its clients with advanced tools to navigate dynamic markets and strengthening Longbridge's position as a gateway to institutional grade insights for retail and professional investors alike.

The Cboe Global Indices Feed delivers real-time index values to market participants including globally recognized indices such as the S&P 500 Index (SPX®) and the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX®). As part of the agreement, Longbridge has launched real-time VIX Index data—a critical benchmark for measuring near term U.S. equity market volatility. The VIX Index is designed to reflect investor sentiment and serves as a powerful tool for risk assessment, hedging strategies, and opportunistic trading.

Adam Inzirillo, Global Head of Cboe Data Vantage, said: "We're proud to be working with Longbridge to broaden access to the Cboe Global Indices Feed, which includes data for industry leading indices such as the SPX and VIX, for a wider community of retail investors. We believe that high-quality, reliable data is a cornerstone of informed decision-making and effective trading strategies, and this collaboration reinforces Cboe's ongoing commitment to making premium market data more accessible to individual investors around the world."

Zhong Hua, Head of Technology Business at Longbridge Group, stated: "We are excited to integrate the Cboe Global Indices Feed into our platform to deliver richer market data services to our clients. With this collaboration, we have officially launched real-time VIX index quotes, and we look forward to offering more high quality index data from Cboe in the near future. Indices like the VIX provide valuable insight into market sentiment and can help investors quickly adjust their strategies. This is a key milestone in Longbridge Group's mission to build a world class global trading infrastructure and enhance our financial services ecosystem."

Longbridge Securities, the group's brokerage arm, now provides free real-time quotes for critical indices including the VIX and SPX indices, giving all clients instant access to professional-grade volatility and benchmark data. The platform will soon expand its offerings to include the Cboe Global Indices Feed and enhanced risk management tools, demonstrating Longbridge's commitment to democratize professional trading tools and empower investors to trade with more confidence.

By PR Newswire

Longbridge Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Longbridge Cboe

Related Contents

Cboe to Exit Japan Equities Market

Cboe to Exit Japan Equities Market

Cboe Expands Data Vantage Sales Team to Bolster APAC Presence

Cboe Expands Data Vantage Sales Team to Bolster APAC Presence

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020