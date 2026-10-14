Kagurabachi anime schedules world tour finale and Japanese theater screenings

TOKYO, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anime Kagurabachi, based on a next-generation flagship title from Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha), will kick off Part 3 of its globally exploding "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour—sweeping across all six continents and 10 cities—in Singapore, South Korea, and Brazil. Furthermore, details for the tour's grand conclusion, the "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour Finale in Japan, has been revealed. Additionally, a special illustration celebrating the 3rd anniversary of the original manga has arrived from Tetsuya Takeuchi, Director of the Kagurabachi anime.

"Kagurabachi" (Original Author: Takeru Hokazono), currently serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, has surpassed a cumulative circulation of 4.5 million copies (including digital editions).

A stellar team of creators has been assembled for the project. Production will be handled by CyberAgent group company animation studio, Cypic (Umamusume: Cinderella Gray, The Summer Hikaru Died), the anime boasts an all-star staff, including Director Tetsuya Takeuchi (Action Animation Director on Sword Art Online II, Battle Scene Storyboards/Episode Director/Animation Director on Heavenly Delusion) and Character Designer Keigo Sasaki (Blue Exorcist, The Seven Deadly Sins). The protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira, is voiced by Taihi Kimura, winner of the Best New Actor award at the 2025 Seiyu Awards.

The "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour, which has thrilled audiences worldwide by screening the first 20 minutes of Episode 1 at major events across the globe since July 2026, is finally making its triumphant return to Japan. As the final destination of this epic journey across all six continents, the Tour Finale is set to take place on Thursday, March 25, at the Kabukiza Theatre, the very place where the anime adaptation was first announced.

The Tour Finale in Japan will feature the World Premiere of the full-length Episode 1 and Episode 2 ahead of the broadcast and streaming, inviting the main cast for special appearances. Furthermore, live viewings have also been confirmed to take place at movie theaters across Japan.

After traveling the world, the Anime Kagurabachi returns to Japan in the most spectacular way possible.

Furthermore, for the "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour Part 3, the first 20 minutes of Episode 1 will be screened in Singapore (AFA Singapore), Seoul, and São Paulo (CCXP Brazil), with special panel sessions featuring the cast and anime producers also taking place at select events.

Do not miss the historic conclusion of the Anime World Tour, and prepare for the global phenomenon of "Kagurabachi" to fully awaken this coming April.

"Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour Finale in Japan Overview

Date & Time: Thursday, March 25, 2027 *Time TBA

Venue: Kabukiza Theatre (4-12-15 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

Details: World Premiere of Episodes 1 & 2, talk sessions featuring special guests, and more

Guests: Taihi Kimura (Chihiro Rokuhira), Tomokazu Seki (Kunishige Rokuhira), Katsuyuki Konishi (Togo Shiba) *Honorifics omitted

*Event details and guests are subject to change without notice.

*A live theater screening of the World Tour Finale is scheduled at movie theaters across Japan.

"Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour Part 3 Overview

"Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour Special Site

https://anime.kagurabachi.jp/en/worldtour/

【AFA Singapore】"Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening at AFA Singapore

Location: Singapore

Date & Time: Sunday, November 29, 2026

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM SGT

Venue: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre

Details:

Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

Cast and staff stage event

Guests: Taihi Kimura (as Chihiro Rokuhira), Mizoguchi KAN (Animation Producer of "Kagurabachi" Anime) *Honorifics omitted

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://animefestival.asia/afasg26/

"Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening in Seoul

Location: Seoul

Date & Time: Sunday, December 6, 2026

Time TBA

Venue: TBA

Details:

Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

Cast and staff stage event

Guests: Taihi Kimura (as Chihiro Rokuhira), Mizoguchi KAN (Animation Producer of "Kagurabachi" Anime) *Honorifics omitted

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

【CCXP Brazil】"Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening at CCXP Brazil

Location: São Paulo

Date & Time: December 2026

Time & Day TBA

Venue: TBA

Details:

Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://ccxp.com.br/

Special Illustration by Director Tetsuya Takeuchi Revealed in Celebration of the Original Manga's 3rd Anniversary

A stylish illustration celebrating the 3rd anniversary of the original manga, featuring Chihiro Rokuhira wielding "Enten," has arrived from Tetsuya Takeuchi, Director of the "Kagurabachi" anime.

About KAGURABACHI

View Teaser Trailer:

English: https://youtu.be/pC39732i1bA / Japanese: https://youtu.be/Ppmbg4IoL3g

Introduction

A single stroke opens a new era, cutting a path from Japan to the world—

Weekly Shonen Jump's Neo-Japanese Sword Action series begins here!

From day one, the Kagurabachi manga has captivated fans, weaving a blood-soaked tale of revenge through breathtaking sword-fight sequences.

And now, known for its uncompromising quality, animation studio Cypic brings the story to life with jaw-dropping visuals!

Story

Flames of resolve, kindled by hatred.

Chihiro Rokuhira is a boy who aspires to become a swordsmith, and took daily training under his father Kunishige, a renowned swordsmith. Their days, once filled with laughter, are brutally torn apart by an attack from the mysterious sorcerer organization, the Hishaku.

What is stolen from them are the six Enchanted Blades—swords of immense power capable of shaping the fate of the nation—and the gentle, warm life they once shared.

From that day on, everything changed. In a world engulfed in darkness, Chihiro takes up Enten, the seventh Enchanted Blade left behind by his father, and sets out on a blood-soaked path of revenge.

Broadcasting and Streaming information

April 2027

Crunchyroll, MUSE, and SMG HOLDINGS, among others

Staff

Original Work: "Kagurabachi" by Takeru Hokazono (Serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump)

Director: Tetsuya Takeuchi

Character Design: Keigo Sasaki

Production: Cypic

Production Committee Leads: Shochiku & CyberAgent

Cast

Chihiro Rokuhira: Taihi Kimura

Kunishige Rokuhira: Tomokazu Seki

Togo Shiba: Katsuyuki Konishi

Soshiro Azami: Yuichi Nakamura

Hinao: Miku Ito

Char Kyonagi: Miyari Nemoto

Official Links

Official Website: https://anime.kagurabachi.jp/

Official X: ＠kb_anime_en（https://x.com/kb_anime_en）

Official TikTok: @kb_anime_en（https://www.tiktok.com/@kb_anime_en）

Official Instagram: @kb_anime_en（https://www.instagram.com/kb_anime_en/）

Original Work

Cumulative circulation has surpassed 4.5 million copies (including digital editions)!

Title: Kagurabachi

Author: Takeru Hokazono

Previously Published: Available online on MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA and published in print and digital by Viz Media (English Version).

Copyright Notices

*When featuring the cover art for Kagurabachi Volume 1 or the original illustration by Takeru Hokazono, please ensure the following copyright notice is included.

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA

*When featuring anime image assets, please ensure the following copyright notice is included.

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

*Copyrights must be indicated when posting or using the images/materials

*Single space is needed between "Takeru" and "Hokazono," and between "Project" and "Kagurabachi."

*No space needed after "/(slash)" and ",(comma)."