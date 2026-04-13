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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

J&T Express Q1 volume rises 26.2%, Southeast Asia up 80%

April 13, 2026 | 09:19
(0) user say
The logistics company reported first-quarter package growth with particularly strong performance in Southeast Asian markets approaching 80% increase.

HONG KONG, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Global Express Limited ("J&T Express" or "J&T" or "the Company", stock code: 1519.HK), a global logistics service provider, today announced its business update and operating metrics for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. During the reporting period, the Company's total parcel volume reached 8.326 billion, up 26.2% year-on-year ("YoY"), with average daily parcel volume reaching 92.5 million. In particular, non-China parcels accounted for 35.1%, representing an increase of 4.3 percentage points on a quarter-on-quarter basis ("QoQ"). Overall business momentum remained strong, with particularly strong performance in Southeast Asia and other markets (excluding China and Southeast Asia). Operating metrics continued to improve, reflecting the Company's ongoing expansion and solid operational execution across global markets.

As a leading express logistics provider in Southeast Asia, J&T Express maintained its strong growth momentum in the region in the first quarter. Parcel volume in Southeast Asia rose 79.9% YoY to 2.768 billion, with average daily parcel volume reaching 30.8 million and peak daily volume exceeding 47 million. The strong growth reflected the Company's continued gains in operating efficiency across the region, as well as deeper cooperation with major e-commerce platforms, rapidly growing market demand and peak-season business growth driven by the Ramadan shopping season. As of March 31, 2026, J&T continued to expand capacity in the region, with its line-haul vehicles in Southeast Asia increasing to 6,200 vehicles and the number of automated sorting lines rising to 73 from 64, further improving processing efficiency.

In China, J&T Express adapted to industry changes by proactively adjusting its strategy and continued to improve network efficiency and client structure through refined management. In the first quarter, parcel volume in the market reached 5.404 billion, up 8.4% YoY, with average daily parcel volume of 60 million. Growth was close to the industry average and showed a recovery from the previous quarter.

In other markets, J&T Express continued to expand its footprint and accelerate growth, with parcel volume reaching 154 million, up 100.5% YoY, and average daily parcel volume rising to 1.7 million during the first quarter. Among them, Latin America has strong consumer potential. The Company worked closely with global cross-border e-commerce platforms such as TikTok, Temu, SHEIN and AliExpress, as well as local partners including Mercado Libre, to tap the strong growth opportunities arising from the development of e-commerce and logistics. Along with business expansion, the Company added 400 outlets and 5 sorting centers in other markets in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the Company's mature operating experience in China and Southeast Asia has continued to provide important support for the business scale-up in other markets.

Charles Hou, Group Vice President of J&T Express, said: "J&T delivered an encouraging start to 2026 in the first quarter. In Southeast Asia and other markets, we have seized growth opportunities, continued to strengthen our infrastructure and improved operating efficiency. Rapid growth in parcel volume underscores our enhanced market expansion and operating capabilities. In China, network optimization and refined management supported steady parcel volume growth. The solid operating performance in the first quarter lays a strong foundation for the Company's full-year results."

By PR Newswire

J&T Express

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TagTag:
J&T Express Express logistics provider Parcel volume growth

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