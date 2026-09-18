Jinxin Technology acquires economic rights to AI micro dramas

SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasdaq‑listed Jinxin Technology Holding Company ("Jinxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NAMI) filed a current report on Form 6‑K, disclosing that it entered into an economic interest transfer agreement (the "Economic Interest Transfer Agreement") with HK EDUCATION VISION HOLDING CO., LIMITED, a limited liability company incorporated in Hong Kong (the "Seller"), and Yuanwei Network Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., a limited liability company established in the People's Republic of China and wholly-owned by the Seller (the "Target Company"). Pursuant to the Economic Interest Transfer Agreement, the Company agrees to acquire, and the Seller agrees to sell and transfer, the economic interests in relation to 40% of the Seller's total equity interests in the Target Company, and in exchange and as consideration therefor, the Company agrees to issue and allot to the Seller a total of 284,372,086 of its ordinary shares.. This transaction conveys economic profit‑sharing rights, information access rights and participation rights as defined under the contractual arrangement, but does not transfer legal registered equity title or corporate control of the Target Company. The deal marks an important strategic initiative for the Company to advance into the AIGC video track and nurture its second‑growth curve. It is expected to complement the Company's capabilities for domestic AI short‑video and AI micro‑drama omnichannel operations and support exploration of a potential business loop covering in‑house‑developed AI technology foundation, industrialized content production, and domestic‑overseas commercial distribution.

Leveraging its self‑developed multimodal large model and end‑to‑end AIGC video production pipeline, the Company is well‑positioned within the fast‑growing global AI‑native short‑video and AI micro‑drama market. AIGC video solutions have transitioned from technical validation toward large‑scale commercial monetization. Both domestic and overseas AI micro‑drama markets keep expanding, and Gen‑Z demand for snackable entertainment content overseas continues to surge. AI‑content assets featuring stable production capacity, compliant omnichannel distribution networks and proven monetization frameworks have drawn heightened capital‑market attention. This arrangement is not a pure financial investment. It seeks to foster a potential two‑way business flywheel linking in‑house‑built AI‑technology foundation, film‑grade AIGC content industrialized production and global social‑media omnichannel distribution, toward building a full‑stack AIGC‑content‑asset closed‑loop system.

The counterparty's underlying new‑media business operates a comprehensive distribution matrix spanning online content platforms, smart‑hardware terminals and offline scenarios. It has demonstrated AIGC industrial‑scale production capacity including consistent‑character rendering, film‑grade visual‑quality generation and multilingual localization adaptation, and can continuously produce AI‑native micro‑dramas and short‑form narrative content with an established operating model of in‑house content creation, self‑owned distribution channels and diversified monetization. Through planned business collaboration, the Company expects to partially mitigate gaps in large‑scale domestic‑content distribution and localized‑operation capabilities and build potential differentiated competitive advantages.

Upon transaction closing, under the equity‑method accounting treatment in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company will be entitled to its proportional share of the Target Company's operating profits and losses, which may help improve the Company's profit structure and reported financial metrics. Domestic and overseas businesses are anticipated to generate collaborative effects: domestic operations may reinforce the existing business foundation, while overseas markets may deliver incremental‑growth upside.

Domestically, the Company's existing digital‑product and tool suite is planned to interface with the counterparty's omnichannel distribution network. Influencer partnerships and scenario‑oriented operations are expected to drive efficient user outreach; content embedding and intelligent‑recommendation mechanisms may expand user reach and enhance user‑activity and retention metrics. The parties intend to explore multiple monetization pathways such as joint‑membership offerings, government‑enterprise customized‑content services and scenario‑based advertising to potentially drive steady revenue growth for domestic‑market operations.

Overseas markets represent a key prospective growth driver. Drawing on its Nasdaq‑listing platform and accumulated cross‑border‑operation experience, the Company aims to explore standardized export channels for Chinese‑origin AI‑content. Self‑developed AIGC micro‑dramas and ultra‑high‑definition audiovisual content may be rolled out with multilingual adaptations via global‑traffic ecosystems including TikTok and YouTube. The Company intends to pursue a reciprocal operating framework: adapting overseas‑derived technologies for domestic deployment and enabling global export of domestically‑produced AI‑content, so as to capture potential market opportunities within the overseas AI micro‑drama blue‑ocean segment.

This economic interest arrangement is expected to support further evolution of the Company's business profile. Building on its history as a digital‑education‑service provider, the Company aims to progress toward becoming a comprehensive AI‑digital‑enterprise covering AI‑technology R&D, AIGC‑video content creation, cross‑scenario commercial‑operation and two‑way domestic‑overseas content distribution. Subject to successful business synergy, the Company may strengthen its industry‑level moat and global‑business upside, which could provide operational support for potential AI‑asset valuation re‑rating and market‑capitalization recovery.

From a capital‑market perspective, the transaction offers prospects for near‑term earnings contribution alongside long‑term industry‑growth exposure. In the short‑term, under equity‑method accounting, the Company will record its proportional share of the Target Company's net operating results, which may improve its reported financial profile. Over the longer horizon, as global AI short‑video and paid AI micro‑drama sectors expand and government‑enterprise customized‑content opportunities emerge, the Company will exercise its information access rights and participation rights and share corresponding economic benefits to participate in potential industry upside.

Going forward, the Company intends to actively pursue business‑synergy initiatives to unlock growth potential: expand global‑active‑user reach by leveraging partner distribution channels; explore innovative‑content formats such as interactive AI micro‑dramas to deepen content‑product scenario integration and extend user‑lifecycle value; test commercial‑product offerings including joint‑paid‑packages, ad‑revenue‑sharing mechanisms and value‑added‑content services to validate replicable‑profit‑making frameworks; and deploy tiered refined‑operation and targeted‑content delivery to seek improved monetization efficiency.

Jin Xu, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Jinxin Technology Holding Company, commented: "This economic interest arrangement constitutes an important milestone within our medium‑to‑long‑term AI‑content strategy. Moving forward, we will keep advancing multi‑dimensional collaboration covering AI‑Agent‑driven automated‑film‑production, multimodal‑video‑content creation, omnichannel‑operation and global‑content distribution. We will keep enhancing our end‑to‑end AIGC‑content workflow. We strive to deliver anticipated performance improvements via technological innovation, unlock long‑term corporate value, generate sustainable returns for shareholders, bolster capital‑market confidence and drive potential appreciation of corporate value."

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions. Jinxin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Jinxin's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.namibox.com.