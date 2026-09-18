TRUSTA unveils AI Scaler memory system at summit

TAIPEI, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUSTA, the enterprise storage and memory brand of memory leader ADATA, is showcasing its latest AI Scaler Extended Memory solution at AI Infra Summit 2026, one of North America's leading AI infrastructure events, bringing together approximately 8,000 professionals and 250 industry partners across the AI infrastructure ecosystem.

As increasingly complex AI models place greater demands on GPU memory and drive up infrastructure costs, TRUSTA is highlighting its award-winning AI Scaler Extended Memory Solution under the theme "Scale AI Beyond GPU Limits." The integrated hardware-software architecture enables enterprises to deploy on-premises AI with greater scalability and cost efficiency. TRUSTA is also presenting its TD7P51 ECO PCIe Gen5 enterprise SSD and DDR5 R-DIMM, demonstrating a comprehensive portfolio built for next-generation AI infrastructure.

AI Scaler Extended Memory Solution: Breaking GPU Memory Barriers

As generative AI and large language models (LLMs) continue to advance, limited GPU memory capacity and the high cost of GPU expansion are creating significant barriers to enterprise AI adoption. The TRUSTA AI Scaler Extended Memory Solution addresses these challenges through a hybrid memory architecture that extends AI workloads beyond the constraints of GPU memory.

Powered by the AI Scaler Toolkit, the solution integrates GPU memory, DRAM, and SSD resources to optimize memory and storage utilization for different AI workloads, enabling larger AI models to run on systems with limited GPU memory. For AI inference and fine-tuning, this approach can reduce deployment costs by more than 50% compared with GPU-only architectures, offering enterprises a more accessible path to scalable on-premises AI. The free and open-source AI Scaler Toolkit supports mainstream model families including Llama, Qwen, Mistral, GPT-OSS, DeepSeek, Phi, and Gemma, while integrating with AI Agents such as OpenClaw, NemoClaw, and Hermes Agentic. This broad compatibility gives enterprises and developers greater flexibility to optimize resources across diverse use cases and Agentic AI workflows. The solution was also recognized with the COMPUTEX 2026 Best Choice Award, underscoring TRUSTA's innovative approach to hardware-software integration for enterprise AI.

Enterprise Memory and Storage for Next-Gen AI

Complementing AI Scaler Extended Memory Solution, TRUSTA will also showcase the TD7P51 ECO PCIe Gen5 enterprise SSD and DDR5 R-DIMM. Expanding the company's Gen5 portfolio, the TD7P51 ECO offers capacities of up to 15.36TB across U.2, E1.S, and E3.S form factors. Featuring Flexible Data Placement (FDP) technology, it improves performance consistency and operational efficiency through intelligent data placement. Validated on leading global server platforms, the TD7P51 ECO delivers the performance, reliability, and scalability required for demanding AI and data center workloads.

TRUSTA DDR5 R-DIMM delivers speeds of up to 6,400MT/s and capacities ranging from 32GB to 128GB, providing high-capacity, high-bandwidth memory for AI computing, virtualization, HPC, and data center applications.

Together, these solutions empower enterprises to scale AI beyond GPU limits with greater flexibility and cost efficiency.

Exhibition Information