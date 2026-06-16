JinkoSolar earns RETC Overall Highest Achiever award for seventh consecutive year

SHANGRAO, China, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), a global leader in clean energy technology, today announced it has been recognized as an Overall Highest Achiever in the 2026 PV Module Index (PVMI) Report, published by RETC, part of the VDE Group. This marks the seventh consecutive year that JinkoSolar has earned this distinction, further solidifying its leadership in the solar industry.

The Overall Highest Achiever award recognizes excellence across all three PVMI categories—reliability, performance, and quality—providing project developers, owners, financiers, insurers, and engineers with added confidence that these modules will deliver consistent, dependable results in commercial operation.

Most notably, JinkoSolar's next-generation EAGLE G7B module, featuring industry-leading TOPCon technology, earned the Highest Achiever recognition across all categories, demonstrating the Company's continued focus on innovation, product quality, and long-term performance.

"Earning the Overall Highest Achiever award for the seventh consecutive year continues to reinforce our commitment to excellence," said Adam Detrick, Director of Product Management and Technical Services at JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "At JinkoSolar, quality, reliability, and performance remain our top priorities, and the recognition our next-generation EAGLE G7B platform received further validates this. With our industry-leading IP portfolio and continued investment in innovation, we remain committed to delivering best-in-class value, reliability, and performance to our customers."

"Advanced cell architectures and larger-format modules are where the solar industry is moving, putting manufacturers under greater pressure to demonstrate long-term reliability at scale," said Cherif Kedir, CEO of RETC. "JinkoSolar's continued recognition in the PV Module Index demonstrates its ability to pair rapid technology advancement with strong manufacturing execution as well as repeatable operational performance."

The full 2026 PV Module Index Report includes additional analysis on photovoltaic module reliability, performance, quality trends, and long-term bankability considerations across the global solar industry. To access the report, visit https://retc-ca.com/pvmi.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com and www.retc-ca.com.