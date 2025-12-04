Corporate

IPC Shopping Centre launches Once Upon A Christmas Dream Christmas campaign

December 04, 2025 | 15:08
(0) user say
IPC Shopping Centre has introduced Once Upon A Christmas Dream, a campaign where everyone can find a gift that is just right.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC Shopping Centre is proud to unveil it's Christmas campaign 'Once Upon a Christmas Dream', dedicated to thoughtful gifting. Rooted in its brand slogan, "The Lagom Life, It's Just Right," this year's celebration brings the magic of the season to life, reminding every visitor that the best gift can come in many forms, from cherished keepsakes to shared experiences, simple joys, and heartwarming moments spent together.

From 20 November to 4 January, IPC is transformed into a sanctuary of festive warmth, dedicated to bringing the magic of the season to life through a truly unique Scandinavian-inspired experience. The Concourse set-up will immerse visitors in a charming Swedish Winter Market, where the aesthetics of authentic wooden houses, rustic textures, and warm, warm lighting evoke an enchanting Scandinavian charm.

Central to this festive installation is the iconic Dala Horse, taking on a bigger role as Santa's reindeer, carrying festive cheer to create a dream Christmas for all. The magical atmosphere is further brought to life through intricate details such as the placement of Tomte figurines and other Nordic elements throughout the concourse.

Guests are also invited to engage with a variety of curated interactive spaces, including the bustling marketplace, creative craft corner, and beautifully designed photo-worthy spots, all intended to foster a magical Christmas for every individual and family.

Festive Entertainment & Engaging Workshops
The magical experience extends beyond the festive set-ups with a line-up of performances on selected dates at the Concourse at Level G. Themed musical acts, including bagpipes & drums, acapella carolling, and brass ensemble performances will fill the shopping centre with holiday warmth.

IPC's beloved mascots, Tomte and Swedish Maiden, will also greet visitors during their walkabouts, offering delightful, impromptu "gifts" of joy and photo-worthy encounters.

Children registered under IPC's Små Club can participate in complimentary craft workshops by pre-registering via the IPC App. These sessions include creating festive ornaments, decorating gingerbread house bags, assembling New Year's Celebration Crackers, and crafting 2026 Wand Streamers, all designed to inspire creativity and family bonding, proving that some of the best kinds of just-right gifts are moments spent together.

A Greener Christmas Designed Responsibly
In line with Lagom Life's emphasis on balance and mindful choices, IPC Shopping Centre continues its commitment to sustainable living through mindful selection of materials for the festive set-up and enhanced rewards for recyclers.

This year, IPC's Christmas setup continues its mindful practices by incorporating reusable and recyclable elements throughout the festive décor. Many structures are crafted from untreated wood, while decorative pieces are either reused or thoughtfully designed to be reused and repurposed. After the campaign, IPC will work closely with its partner to responsibly collect and recycle materials, ensuring a celebration that is both joyful and environmentally considerate.

From 20 November to 1 March 2026, Tack Club members can earn double Tack Points via the IPC App for selected materials at the Recycling and Buy-Back Centre (RBBC).

  • Paper: 20 points per kg
  • Cardboard: 20 points per kg
  • Metal: 40 points per kg
  • Aluminum: 100 points per 0.5kg

Complementing this, visitors are also encouraged to bring their own food containers or tumblers when ordering takeaways at participating outlets for their festive gatherings. Through the recently introduced "Bring Your Own Container (BYOC) Reward Programme," Tack Club members can unlock the "BYOC Reward" in the IPC app using 5 Tack Points from the Rewards Catalogue and scan the outlet's QR code at the checkout counter to receive a RM0.50 instant discount.

A Christmas Gift for Shoppers
Building on this spirit of giving, IPC Shopping Centre has prepared thoughtful, practical gifts for shoppers that can be redeemed at the i-Counter, Level G, including:

  • RM10 Tack e-voucher with a minimum spend of RM200 in two (2) receipts
  • RM30 e-vouchers and a Large-capacity Compact Bag with a minimum spend RM1,000 in three (3) receipts for regular shoppers and RM800 for Tack Club members
  • RM30 e-vouchers alongside a 23" Auto Open/Close UV Umbrella with LED Light with a minimum spend RM1,200 in three (3) receipts for regular shoppers and RM1,000 for Tack Club members

Ms Karyn Lim, General Manager of IPC Shopping Centre shared "At IPC Shopping Centre, we believe that the 'just-right' Christmas gift goes beyond what can be bought or wrapped. It's about thoughtfulness and finding that special something, be it a practical item, a beautiful object, a shared meal, a moment of laughter, or even a simple stroll around the Christmas Marketplace that brightens their day. This year, our 'Once Upon A Christmas Dream' celebration is designed to help every visitor discover what feels meaningful to them."

"Anchored in our Lagom Life philosophy, living with balance, simplicity, and purpose, every aspect of this campaign has been curated to spark joy without excess, create beauty with intention, and encourage mindful celebration. From our breathtaking Scandinavian-inspired set-up to our practical rewards and memorable experiences, IPC Shopping Centre is dedicated to being more than just a shopping destination. We want to be a place where festive dreams come true and meaningful connections happen so every visitor can discover their own 'just right' Christmas with us."

With uplifting experiences, a sustainable festive set-up, engaging workshops, and thoughtful shopping rewards, IPC Shopping Centre warmly invites the community to celebrate a Christmas filled with authentic Nordic warmth, and the joy of finding just the right gift and create memorable moments together.

For more information about 'Once Upon a Christmas Dream", please visit ipc.com.my or follow IPC Shopping Centre on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok for the latest promotions, events and updates.

By PR Newswire

IPC Shopping Centre

TagTag:
IPC Shopping Centre Once Upon A Christmas Dream Shopping Centre launches Christmas Dream campaign

