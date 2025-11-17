Corporate

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle shatters IMAX China records with $12.3m opening

November 17, 2025 | 16:12
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has shattered IMAX China records with a $12.3 million opening weekend, becoming the highest-grossing anime film debut in the premium format across Chinese markets.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX China (HKSE: 1970) today announced that "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" cut a path to $12.3 million across IMAX theatres in China over the weekend, capturing 23% of the film's nationwide box office while representing roughly 1% of total screens. The performance shredded all previous IMAX China records for a Japanese-language title, posting highest-ever figures for opening weekend gross, attendance and index as fans turned out in force for the franchise's long-awaited big-screen debut in the Chinese mainland.

Over the weekend, audiences across China flocked to a total of 745 IMAX theatres as their go-to destination for experiencing this cinematic sensation. IMAX theatres dominated the film's footprint across the market, making up 86 of the top 100 highest-grossing cinemas nationwide. One in every five tickets sold for "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" was a ticket for IMAX.

The phenomenal buzz surrounding the film's release breathed new life into the long-dormant tradition of midnight screenings in China. IMAX captured 38% of nationwide box office for midnight screenings, grossing $1 million and setting a new IMAX record for midnight screenings of a Japanese film in China. Peak IMAX midnight show occupancy nationwide reached 100%, with 60 IMAX theatres completely selling out. Within 24 hours of pre-sales, IMAX represented a staggering 48% of the film's nationwide pre-sale box office.

"Pre-sales and midnight screenings are typically driven by the core fanbase of a franchise, audiences who hold the highest standards for how their favorite IP is experienced on big screen," said Daniel Manwaring, CEO of IMAX China, "IMAX's record index at these two early touchpoints shows how deeply the brand has anchored itself in audience mindset, not only as the definitive way to experience a major release, but as a collective celebration around it. It also reaffirms our ability to eventize films and elevate them into true cultural phenomena. We extend our congratulations to Maoyan Films and Aniplex for their strong support. The opening-weekend results highlight the significant social and emotional value that can be created only when premium content meets the IMAX experience."

Year-to-date, strong brand preference for IMAX has driven the company's market share in China to a record high of 5.2%. As "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" continues its run across IMAX theatres nationwide, the film is set to be followed by a rich and diverse slate of titles including Bi Gan's Cannes-winning "Resurrection", Disney's "Zootopia 2", "Avatar: Fire and Ash", and director Shen Ao's Filmed for IMAX blockbuster "Escape From The Outland".

For more information, visit www.imax.com.

By PR Newswire

IMAX

