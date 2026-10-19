IEAE Hanoi 2026 to spotlight smart electronics trends

Taking place on November 5–7 at Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hanoi, the Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo (IEAE Hanoi 2026) comes amid robust growth in the country's electronics and home appliance markets. Rising consumer expectations and expanding e-commerce are driving demand for consumer electronics, smart home devices, and small household appliances.

Photo: VINEXAD

Covering an exhibition area of over 20,000 square metres, the event is expected to bring together more than 300 exhibitors showcasing advanced technologies, innovative products, and market-driven solutions. The exhibition will provide Vietnamese businesses with a convenient, centralised platform for business networking and sourcing electronics and home appliances.

Many leading Chinese brands will present exclusive designs developed specifically for the Vietnamese market, helping distributors and dealers strengthen their competitive edge. Participating companies bring extensive market experience, diverse product portfolios, and well-established operational capabilities. Their products meet certification requirements in Vietnam and other international markets, enabling Vietnamese businesses to diversify their product offerings while reducing direct price competition among similar products.

In addition, exhibitors will offer Original Equipment Manufacturer, Original Design Manufacturer, and private-label manufacturing services, flexibly meeting the needs of local brands and Vietnamese importers. These services help lower barriers to product research, development, and manufacturing while accelerating product upgrades.

Beyond finished products, numerous Chinese manufacturers specialising in electronic components and home appliances will participate in the exhibition, showcasing smart manufacturing technologies and supply chain support solutions. The exhibits will cover components for 3C consumer electronics, smart home appliances, and telecommunications equipment, ranging from basic components to fully integrated modules.

This diverse range of offerings will address the sourcing needs of assembly plants, repair service providers, and related businesses while contributing to the development of a more comprehensive supply ecosystem for Vietnam’s electronics manufacturing industry.

Photo: VINEXAD

Notably, participating companies will showcase their manufacturing capabilities at factories located in Vietnam. With the advantages of local production and faster delivery, these companies can optimise cross-border logistics costs and shorten lead times. They can also offer wholesalers and e-commerce sellers flexible sourcing options, including small-quantity orders and rapid restocking, helping businesses respond more effectively to the pace and demands of the Vietnamese market.

Focusing on product categories that are in high demand across e-commerce platforms, the exhibition will provide a direct connection between online sellers and original manufacturers, particularly for exclusive-design products with strong sales potential. With direct-from-factory supply and factory pricing, online businesses will have more cost-effective options for introducing new products to the market and capitalizing on growth opportunities in e-commerce.

IEAE HANOI 2026 also targets international sourcing offices based in Vietnam and foreign-invested businesses operating in the country, facilitating more efficient connections between supply and demand. Through its business-to-business matching, the exhibition will help companies connect with the right partners, improve networking efficiency, and unlock practical opportunities for commercial cooperation.