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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Harbour BioMed and BioMap launch MegaStream TechBio to advance AI-driven biologics R&D

June 16, 2026 | 09:16
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Harbour BioMed and BioMap have jointly initiated MegaStream TechBio, combining Harbour BioMed's drug development platform with BioMap's life science foundation models to set new benchmarks for AI-driven complex biologics research and development.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other disease areas, and BioMap, a global leader in AI foundation models for life sciences, today jointly announced a multi-dimensional, long-term strategic partnership centered on AI-driven discovery and development of complex biologics. The alliance aims to systematically overcome the critical bottlenecks constraining next-generation innovative therapies and to build a globally competitive, AI-powered R&D ecosystem.

Under the strategic collaboration framework, the two companies will jointly launch MegaStream TechBio, a next-generation AI-native pipeline company targeting global markets.

MegaStream will integrate a proprietary ecosystem of exclusive datasets × purpose-built large models × large-scale innovative pipeline portfolio into an AI-powered R&D engine. This engine is enabled by an advanced integrated intelligent dry–wet closed loop discovery laboratory, paired with a partner-tailored, multimodal and multi-objective generative large model. Focused on addressing critical unmet clinical needs across cardiovascular, renal, oncology and anti-aging areas, MegaStream prioritizes First-in-Class (FIC) and Best-in-Class (BIC) assets as its core development benchmarks. The company will systematically advance a broad portfolio of differentiated complex biologics into clinical-stage development at scale, aiming to emerge as the world's leading AI-native complex biologics company.

As the lead founding partner, Harbour BioMed will grant access to MegaStream with its unique fully human antibody platform, in-depth target biology know-how, and global clinical development capabilities. BioMap, as co-founding partner, will contribute foundational AI technology, model engineering, and intelligent R&D capabilities to accelerate pipeline development. MegaStream's initial pipeline will consist of AI-identified drug candidates from the parties' earlier collaborations, as well as newly launched AI-driven discovery programs. The founding parties will be entitled to potential upfront payments, success-based milestones, and royalty sharing in accordance with industry practice. In addition, MegaStream's core management team will be composed of seasoned executives from multinational biopharmaceutical companies and leading experts in artificial intelligence, with key appointments currently underway.

As Co-founding Partners of MegaStream, Harbour BioMed and BioMap will jointly advance three core strategic pillars:

I. Build a World-Leading Proprietary AIDD Infrastructure Platform — Defining the Next-Generation Engineering Paradigm for Complex Biologics

Harbour BioMed and BioMap will build a globally leading AI-driven complex biologics AIDD infrastructure platform for MegaStream, powered by BioMap's premier life science foundation models, xTrimo, and the massive, high-quality datasets generated by Harbour BioMed's proprietary Harbour Mice® fully human antibody platform.

This strategic alliance sees BioMap leverage its life science foundation models alongside Harbour BioMed's high-quality full datasets. Performing systematic training, optimization and iteration tailored to the unique traits of complex biologics — which differ markedly from standard proteins and antibodies — the two sides have built a dedicated, self-evolving MegaStream large model. As the company's AI backbone, this model will be deeply optimized for next-generation complex biologic modalities—including multispecific antibodies, XDC conjugates, in vivo CAR-T, and inhaled/oral biologics—delivering robust performance advantages and enabling end-to-end AI-driven design, from sequence generation to developability optimization.

II. Build a Next-Generation Integrated Dry-wet Closed Loop Discovery Laboratory — Enabling Efficient Validation and Continuous Data Accumulation for AI-Native Molecules

Leveraging the MegaStream large model, the two companies will integrate Harbour BioMed's extensive proprietary experimental capabilities with BioMap's expertise in automated discovery orchestration, high-throughput data analysis, and model iteration—delivered through the BioMap OS discovery platform—to construct a next-generation intelligent high-throughput dry–wet discovery laboratory.

Tailored to the training and validation of multi-objective biological parameter models for complex biologics, as well as ongoing data accumulation and model iteration across the drug R&D lifecycle, the laboratory will establish a world-leading intelligent control hub and integrated experimental capabilities. It will achieve four core breakthroughs: fully intelligent orchestration, high-performance experimental validation, comprehensive automated data capture and analysis, and highly efficient AI modeling and model evolution—forming a complete Design-Build-Test-Learn (DBTL) automated closed loop.

Once operational, this AI-native laboratory is projected to deliver greater than 500% efficiency gains over previous-generation platforms, dramatically accelerating complex biologics discovery and iteration. Data accumulation efficiency will increase by more than 10-fold, with the system expected to generate over 5 petabytes of high-quality, AI-ready life science data within five years—continuously fueling rapid AI model evolution.

III. Scale Up Next-Generation R&D Pipelines: End-to-End Loop from AI Creation to Clinical Value

Harbour BioMed and BioMap's first AI+ biotech-driven FIC pipeline collaboration dates back to 2021, encompassing property prediction, optimization, and generative design across more than 10 pipeline programs. Powered by the newly established AI complex biologics platform, FIC/BIC discovery capabilities will be substantially enhanced—enabling Harbour BioMed and MegaStream to advance hundreds of innovative programs in parallel.

By replacing traditional repetitive screening with AI model predictions and targeted, high-precision validation, and leveraging the power of generative AI models, the platform will produce pipeline molecules with superior performance metrics, more comprehensive multi-objective optimization, and more precise programmable control. In the coming years, the two companies will accelerate the clinical translation of both existing assets and newly initiated FIC/BIC programs—building an industry-leading, fully integrated value chain from AI-powered discovery to clinical realization.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Harbour BioMed and Chairman of MegaStream TechBio, said: "This partnership opens a new chapter in biopharmaceutical innovation. We bring over a decade of world-class, proprietary antibody data from our Harbour Mice® platform. BioMap brings a 268-billion-parameter life science AI engine. Together, we are closing the loop from AI molecular design to clinical development—systematically raising the speed and success rate of next-generation complex biologics discovery. MegaStream will complete its corporate setup and launch its first pipeline portfolios with proven execution efficiency. We also look forward to joining hands with long-term global partners and top-tier investors to unlock new opportunities across the industry."

Wei Liu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BioMap, said: "BioMap was built to push AI to the frontier of biology—to give drug developers a platform capable of running generative, multi-objective discovery at scale. Harbour BioMed's Harbour Mice® and Hu-mAtrIx™ platforms are the gold standard in data-rich antibody engineering. By integrating their unique data assets and deep drug development expertise with our xTrimo foundation models, we are building something the industry has never seen: a true generative AI infrastructure for biopharma. This sets a new paradigm for how AI can power drug discovery across the entire field."

For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com and www.biomap.com.

By PR Newswire

Harbour BioMed

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TagTag:
Harbour BioMed Biologics research development Drug development platform AIdriven biologics R&D

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