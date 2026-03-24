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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Habitat for Humanity launches global housing awareness campaign

March 24, 2026 | 12:53
(0) user say
The nonprofit organization initiated the Let's Open the Door program highlighting inadequate shelter conditions affecting populations worldwide.

ATLANTA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A home is the foundation on which we build our lives. It leads to better health, education and well-being, more economic growth and less poverty. Yet every day, 1 in 3 people around the world wake up without the security of a safe, affordable home.

In 2026, Habitat marks 50 years of building with families and communities, making sure everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home. Through its Let’s Open the Door global campaign, Habitat will bring awareness about the need to create better access to affordable and sustainable housing and how we can work together to open more doors.

The housing crisis is one of the most urgent global challenges. Knowing the importance a home has on families and its impact on communities, today with our partners, Habitat for Humanity is launching its Let's Open the Door global campaign to bring awareness of the worldwide housing crisis and to rally people everywhere to take action.

This year, Habitat marks 50 years of bringing people together to build prosperous and healthy communities. Drawing upon this milestone, Habitat's Let's Open the Door campaign, supported by State Farm, Whirlpool, Lowe's, and Wells Fargo will address the global housing need and bring this urgency forward through pop-up installations, on-the-ground builds, and digital storytelling across more than 60 countries.

"Housing has been the core of Habitat's work for 50 years. As a leader in global housing, Habitat understands the keys that will unlock our vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live," said Jonathan Reckford, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity International. "With the support of our partners, the Let's Open the Door campaign will create awareness of the need to increase better access to affordable and sustainable housing, and everyone can play a part. Whether by lending your voice, your time, or your talents, you can help advance housing access, affordability and sustainable solutions, and help open the doors to homeownership for more families around the world."

On April 1, Habitat will launch the first major U.S. activation of the Let's Open the Door campaign. Home is the Key, Habitat's annual fundraising and awareness initiative, inspires partners, advocates, and communities to advance innovative housing solutions across the U.S. Sponsored by Lowe's, Blizzard Entertainment, and Colgate-Palmolive, the monthlong initiative will ignite a movement to open doors to equitable homeownership and stronger, more resilient communities. During April, five local Habitat affiliates – Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity, Habitat for Humanity Greater Orlando & Osceola County, Habitat for Humanity New York City and Westchester County, Habitat for Humanity Seattle-King & Kittitas Counties, and Habitat for Humanity of Washington, D.C. & Northern Virginia – will host events including panel discussions with distinguished housing experts and home dedications to demonstrate the power of collective action and continued commitment to creating housing solutions in the U.S.

"We have been avid supporters of Habitat for more than two decades, both on and off the build site. In that time, we have seen firsthand the transformative power a home can have on a family," said Habitat Humanitarians Drew and Jonathan Scott. "But we also know that it takes more than building to solve the global housing crisis. We are honored to support and participate in Habitat's Home is the Key initiative once again to bring awareness of this growing need, and we stand ready to work alongside everyone to ensure more families have a safe place to call home."

This spring, Habitat is also launching an experiential tour across 10 global cities to call attention to housing and celebrate the organization's decades-long impact. Habitat will seek to spark curiosity and conversations by "popping up" open doors in select markets, each featuring powerful impact and family stories, symbolizing the opportunity an open door brings in the community. Cities include New York, N.Y.; Washington D.C.; Orlando, Fla.; Mexico City, Mexico; Atlanta, Ga.; London, U.K.; Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, Calif.; Oakland, Calif.; and Chicago, Ill. Each door will point visitors to our campaign presence and a digital door experience on habitat.org.

Since 1976, Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 65 million people around the world build, improve or finance places to call home. As we cross the threshold into our next 50 years, Habitat is focused on building a world where everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home. Everyone should have the opportunity to envision their future on their own terms, and it all starts with an open door. Give, volunteer, speak up, get involved. Because a better future starts with home. To learn more about the Let's Open the Door campaign and how to get involved, visit www.habitat.org/open-door.

To learn more, visit habitat.org.

By PR Newswire

Habitat for Humanity International

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Habitat Habitat for Humanity Housing awareness campaign

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