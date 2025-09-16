GATE Energy BP Kaskida FPU 2025: Full Commissioning Contract Win

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GATE Energy has been selected to provide commissioning services for bp's Kaskida Floating Production Unit (FPU), in close collaboration with Seatrium, the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider for the project.

GATE Energy, as bp's nominated commissioning provider, will support the full commissioning execution in alignment with Seatrium's project delivery framework.

Mark Myhre, President of Commissioning at GATE Energy, said, "Collaborating with Seatrium on the Kaskida project is a continuation of the strong working relationship we've built together on previous deepwater developments. Following our successful delivery of commissioning on bp's Argos platform, we're proud to bring that same level of commitment and technical excellence to the Kaskida project."

The Kaskida project is a greenfield deepwater development located approximately 200 miles offshore Galveston in the Keathley Canyon area.

Lee Jordan, CEO of GATE Energy, shared, "We are pleased to once again leverage the skills of our integrated Asia-Pacific and US-based commissioning teams to support bp in delivering maximum value from their deepwater projects."

GATE Energy's scope includes static and dynamic commissioning, systems completion management, and interface coordination—all delivered under stringent safety and quality standards. This award builds on GATE's commissioning experience across multiple Seatrium-fabricated floating production units.

