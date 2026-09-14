FDA approves Telix brain cancer imaging drug Pixclara

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix") today announces that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its New Drug Application (NDA) for Pixclara® (floretyrosine F 18 or 18F-FET), an amino acid positron emission tomography (PET) drug for imaging gliomas (brain cancer).

Pixclara is a radioactive diagnostic drug indicated for use with positron emission tomography (PET) to differentiate recurrent or progressive glioma from treatment-related change, in conjunction with other diagnostic evaluations, in adults and pediatric patients 1 month of age and older.

PET imaging with floretyrosine F 18 (FET-PET) is recommended in international clinical practice guidelines for the imaging of gliomas, including NCCN Guidelines®[1], but until now there has not been an FDA-approved product available in the U.S.

Gliomas are the most common form of central nervous system (CNS) cancer, accounting for approximately 30% of all brain and CNS tumors and 80% of all malignant brain tumors[2]. In the U.S., approximately 24,000 new glioma cases are diagnosed each year[3], representing a significant unmet addressable need.

Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive Officer, Telix Precision Medicine, said, "FDA approval of Pixclara will enable broad access in the U.S. to FET-PET imaging, which is already recognized in international clinical practice guidelines. As the first FDA-approved PET imaging drug for glioma, Pixclara will provide physicians in the U.S. with more certainty in their diagnoses and greater confidence in their treatment planning for patients."

Kelly Sitkin, President and CEO, American Brain Tumor Association, said, "The approval of Pixclara will advance glioma care by enabling more precise monitoring, complementing the role of MRI. We welcome the FDA's decision, which provides a pathway to access this technology in the U.S. and helps address a critical unmet need in brain cancer diagnostics."

Patrick Wen, MD, E. Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, Family Endowed Chair in Neuro-Oncology at Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute, said, "Having an FDA-approved FET-PET product with high diagnostic accuracy will make a significant, positive difference to the management of patients with gliomas. This is a very positive step forward for brain cancer imaging and treatment planning."

About Pixclara (floretyrosine F 18)

Pixclara® is an intravenous positron emission tomography (PET) imaging drug for the differentiation of recurrent or progressive glioma from treatment-related change, in conjunction with other diagnostic evaluations, in adults and pediatric patients 1 month of age and older. It comprises a small molecule targeting compound labeled with a diagnostic radioisotope, fluorine-18. After administration into the bloodstream, Pixclara targets membrane transport proteins known as L-type amino acid transporters 1 and 2 (LAT1 and LAT2). Once bound, energy emissions from the radioisotope can be detected by a PET scanner. Pixclara (TLX101-Px) is also the subject of a Phase 3 registrational study for potential indication expansion for the diagnosis of brain metastases[4].

Pixclara is the only FDA-approved radiopharmaceutical imaging drug for glioma (brain cancer).

For more information, visit www.telixpharma.com