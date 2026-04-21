DJI launches Power 1000 Mini portable battery

SHENZHEN, China, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and innovative camera technology, today launches the DJI Power 1000 Mini to the global market. At half the size of the DJI Power 1000, this is the company's most portable 1kWh power station to date. It builds on more than 15 years of dedicated research and development in battery innovation. With more than 700 battery patents and more than 10 million users globally, DJI batteries have been validated across tens of billions of charging and discharging cycles for drones, cameras, gimbals, microphones, portable power stations, and beyond.



DJI Redefines Portable Power with DJI Power 1000 Mini

Designed for camping, road trips, and content creation, the DJI Power 1000 Mini is optimized for high-efficiency power and can be recharged to 80% in just 58 minutes1. It also includes built-in cables and chargers for effortless charging and storage, including a 100W1 retractable USB-C cable, a 400W1 car charger, and an MPPT module.

Compact Size, High-Efficiency Power

The DJI Power 1000 Mini has a 1008Wh1 battery capacity and is optimized for low-power efficiency, delivering a longer run time1 compared to the DJI Power 1000. Featuring a squarer body, the compact design measures 314 × 212 × 216 mm and weighs 11.5kg. With a 1000W1 maximum output, it can power select 1200W appliances1 via two USB-A ports, two AC outlets, or an SDC port.

Camping and Road

Trips Content Creation Desktop Charging Home Backup Battery Mobile Phone 54 times Digital Camera 53 times Gaming Desktop 2 hours Wi-Fi Router 30 hours Coffee Machine 55 minutes Laptop 9 times Monitor 5 hours Refrigerator 7 hours Projector 7 hours Drone 8 times NAS 7 hours Toaster 1 hour Car Refrigerator

18 hours Photography Lighting

Equipment 1.2 hours Nintendo Switch

50 times Juicer

3 hours Electric Fan 7 hours Bluetooth Speaker 50 times Lamp 40 hours Microwave 1 hour

Multiple Fast Charging Options

The DJI Power 1000 Mini supports grid, solar, and car recharging. When connected to grid power in Fast Recharge Mode, it can recharge to 80% in 58 minutes1 or 100% in 75 minutes1. The built-in 400W1 car charger enables a full 1kWh recharge in just 160 minutes1 with the DJI Power Car Battery Charging Cable (sold separately), even while driving. The built-in 400W1 MPPT module allows a direct connection to solar panels using the DJI Power MC4 Solar Power Charging Cable (both sold separately), without additional adapters. For charging small electronics such as phones, tablets, and laptops, the built-in retractable 100W1 USB-C cable provides convenient, tangle-free charging. This cable can also be used for emergency recharging.

Seamless Backup Power

The DJI Power 1000 Mini delivers dependable power throughout the day. When a device is connected to a powered-on Power 1000 Mini via an AC output port, and both are receiving grid power, the power station defaults to UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) mode. If a blackout occurs, the Power 1000 Mini will start powering the connected device within 0.01 seconds1, ensuring continuous operation. Also, the built-in LED lighting can aid in an emergency, and can be adjusted from a soft glow to a bright light.

Complete Safety Design

The DJI Power 1000 Mini features a complete safety design, allowing worry-free use while camping by the sea or driving in high-altitude areas. This includes LFP cells that have passed nail-penetration testing. Also, the battery can maintain approximately 80% capacity1 after 4000 charge cycles, supporting up to 10 years of theoretical use with daily charging. The Intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) features 10 built-in temperature sensors to monitor heat dissipation with real-time temperature and operating status viewable in the DJI Home app. The power station is constructed from flame-retardant materials1 and has a static pressure-bearing capacity of up to one ton1. It has also been tested to operate normally at altitudes up to 5000 m1. It also incorporates a new potting process to protect the inverter, ensuring safe operation under rain, condensation, and salt spray.

Power the DJI Ecosystem

The DJI Power 1000 Mini features SDC ports, enabling flexible connection to various DJI accessories. When paired with the DJI Power MC4 Solar Power Charging Cable (sold separately) and the IBCPOWER 100W Foldable Solar Panel, it supports pass-through charging, extending power for worry-free camping. Likewise, using the DJI Power Fast Charge Cable for Drones (sold separately) enables the DJI Power SDC fast charging function for select DJI drone batteries. For example, a DJI Air 3 Series battery can be recharged from 10% to 95% in just 30 minutes1. With the DJI Home App, the DJI Power 1000 Mini's ports can also be controlled remotely, allowing users to adjust settings or view real-time status, such as temperature.

Availability

The DJI Power 1000 Mini is now available for order from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners.

For more information, please refer to: https://www.dji.com/power-1000-mini

1All data were tested in controlled conditions. Actual experience may vary. For more details, please refer to https://www.dji.com/power-1000-mini

All named accessories are sold separately.