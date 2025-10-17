Dave & Buster’s Lands First Philippine Flagship at Opus Mall, Eyes Localised Eat-Tainment

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave & Buster's, the world's premier destination for dining, drinks, and entertainment, has officially opened its first location in the Philippines on the 4th floor at Opus Mall in partnership with The Bistro Group, the Philippines' leading restaurant group.

The Manila venue marks a major milestone in Dave & Buster's global expansion and introduces the brand's signature Eat. Drink. Play. Watch. Experience; bringing a uniquely American entertainment concept to the Philippines for the very first time. Guests can expect:

EAT – A craveable menu of American classics, such as Buster's Bacon Burger and Pretzel Dogs, alongside localized favorites, from shareable starters to hearty entrées, crafted to satisfy every craving.

DRINK – A dynamic bar program featuring hand-crafted cocktails, ice-cold beer, and specialty beverages, creating the perfect setting for after-work hangouts and weekend celebrations.

PLAY – Cutting-edge arcade games, simulators, and immersive attractions that bring people together through fun, friendly competition. The Manila location features an exciting lineup of games unique to this market, including Krazy Ball Z, Goatz and Ropes, Water Gun Fun Pixel, Pac-Man Roller, Mega Blaster, Fast and Furious Arcade, Godzilla VR, and StepManiaX Arcade Deluxe.

WATCH – A state-of-the-art sports bar experience with massive HD screens, making Dave & Buster's the go-to destination to catch both local and international sporting events.

"This is more than an opening; it's a defining moment for Dave & Buster's as we expand into the Philippines," said Antonio Bautista, Chief International Development Officer, Dave & Buster's. "Together with The Bistro Group, we're creating a one-of-a-kind entertainment hub in Manila where guests can eat, drink, play, and watch under one roof."

Jean Paul Manuud, President of The Bistro Group, added: "Dave & Buster's is a revolutionary brand, and we're proud to bring it to the Philippines. Manila is ready for a venue that combines world-class dining, next-level games, and the best sports-viewing experience all in one place."

The Manila opening represents the first step in a multi-unit development plan across the country and underscores Dave & Buster's broader international growth, with additional locations planned in India, Australia, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic. The brand currently operates more than 240 locations worldwide.

For more information, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com. For international franchising opportunities, visit franchising.daveandbusters.com