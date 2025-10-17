Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Dave & Buster’s Lands First Philippine Flagship at Opus Mall, Eyes Localised Eat-Tainment

October 17, 2025 | 15:47
(0) user say
The arrival suggests eat-tainment concepts can thrive in mid-market malls if localised menus and e-sports lounges outrank traditional arcade margins.

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave & Buster's, the world's premier destination for dining, drinks, and entertainment, has officially opened its first location in the Philippines on the 4th floor at Opus Mall in partnership with The Bistro Group, the Philippines' leading restaurant group.

The Manila venue marks a major milestone in Dave & Buster's global expansion and introduces the brand's signature Eat. Drink. Play. Watch. Experience; bringing a uniquely American entertainment concept to the Philippines for the very first time. Guests can expect:

EAT – A craveable menu of American classics, such as Buster's Bacon Burger and Pretzel Dogs, alongside localized favorites, from shareable starters to hearty entrées, crafted to satisfy every craving.

DRINK – A dynamic bar program featuring hand-crafted cocktails, ice-cold beer, and specialty beverages, creating the perfect setting for after-work hangouts and weekend celebrations.

PLAY – Cutting-edge arcade games, simulators, and immersive attractions that bring people together through fun, friendly competition. The Manila location features an exciting lineup of games unique to this market, including Krazy Ball Z, Goatz and Ropes, Water Gun Fun Pixel, Pac-Man Roller, Mega Blaster, Fast and Furious Arcade, Godzilla VR, and StepManiaX Arcade Deluxe.

WATCH – A state-of-the-art sports bar experience with massive HD screens, making Dave & Buster's the go-to destination to catch both local and international sporting events.

"This is more than an opening; it's a defining moment for Dave & Buster's as we expand into the Philippines," said Antonio Bautista, Chief International Development Officer, Dave & Buster's. "Together with The Bistro Group, we're creating a one-of-a-kind entertainment hub in Manila where guests can eat, drink, play, and watch under one roof."

Jean Paul Manuud, President of The Bistro Group, added: "Dave & Buster's is a revolutionary brand, and we're proud to bring it to the Philippines. Manila is ready for a venue that combines world-class dining, next-level games, and the best sports-viewing experience all in one place."

The Manila opening represents the first step in a multi-unit development plan across the country and underscores Dave & Buster's broader international growth, with additional locations planned in India, Australia, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic. The brand currently operates more than 240 locations worldwide.

For more information, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com. For international franchising opportunities, visit franchising.daveandbusters.com

By PR Newswire

Dave & Buster's

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
entertainment hub dining drinks play watch

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UNIS Hanoi empowers youth to drive Vietnam’s green transformation

UNIS Hanoi empowers youth to drive Vietnam’s green transformation

Dave & Buster’s Lands First Philippine Flagship at Opus Mall, Eyes Localised Eat-Tainment

Dave & Buster’s Lands First Philippine Flagship at Opus Mall, Eyes Localised Eat-Tainment

Amazon-West Java Schools Set Guinness Record with 32,000-Pupil Gen-AI Sprint

Amazon-West Java Schools Set Guinness Record with 32,000-Pupil Gen-AI Sprint

Tomorrow.Building 2025: Smart-Construction Platform Tackles Housing-Crisis Fundamentals

Tomorrow.Building 2025: Smart-Construction Platform Tackles Housing-Crisis Fundamentals

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020