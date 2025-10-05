Corporate

CRRC EV 2025: Two All-Electric Buses Debut at Bus World

October 05, 2025 | 22:55
New buses feature smart tech, offering transport blogs CRRC EV keywords and product details.

BRUSSELS, Oct. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CRRC Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. (CRRC EV), a subsidiary of CRRC Corporation Ltd., has unveiled two groundbreaking all-electric buses at Busworld Europe 2025 Congress (Busworld 2025), which opened on October 4 in Brussels, Belgium.

At the show, CRRC EV also introduced its CRRC Digital & Intelligent Low-carbon Urban Transportation System Solution (the "Solution"), consolidating its leadership in new energy commercial vehicle systems, clean energy (wind/solar/storage) technologies, and full-industry-chain capabilities.

Designed for high‑end travel, the EU12C premium all‑electric coach pairs an 800‑V architecture with 480 kW of peak power and 5,100 N•m of torque to conquer grades over 30%. Its sleek, low‑drag body and advanced powertrain deliver a range of up to 550 km on a single charge, while supporting ultra‑fast charging to minimize downtime.

The ED12 all-electric double-decker transit bus carries up to 126 passengers and delivers up to 560 km of urban range per charge under ESORT working conditions. It features a lightweight 6000‑series aluminum‑alloy body from high-speed rail, promising a 20-year lifespan. The bus also comes equipped with an 10‑layer battery safety architecture.

CRRC EV's System comprises four tiers for a comprehensive transit solution:

  • Its Smart Cloud Brain (TOCC) is a centralized platform that fuses big data, AI, and IoT to deliver end‑to‑end sensing, transmission, analysis, and application—enhancing precision management and real‑time decision‑making for urban transit.
  • The Urban MaaS (Mobility as a Service) prioritizes transit with AI‑driven scheduling, on‑demand ride‑hailing, and smart maintenance. Its two‑tier network uses metro, smart rail, and buses as the backbone, with branch lines and micro‑shuttles for last‑mile links. In Zhuzhou, the "Yunshang Bus" pilot runs five CRRC H05 vehicles on demand, the monthly revenue is more than ten times higher than that of fixed-route bus services.
  • Smart Logistics integrates public transit with logistics to slash last-mile delivery costs by 50 percent while improving efficiency by 40 percent.
  • Through phased, scenario-based upgrades, the Green Infrastructure implements vehicle-road-cloud integration with SL3-level perception at key urban intersections, supporting autonomous driving, smart traffic control, and networked services.

CRRC leverages full-industry-chain expertise in new energy components and clean energy solutions to build sustainable mobility. CRRC's "wind-solar-hydrogen-vehicle" sector annually generates 32.5 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity and reduces 40 million tons of CO2. The company is committed to innovating and integrating greener, smarter urban transport worldwide.

By PR Newswire

CRRC EV

CRRC EV CRRC Electric Vehicle Busworld 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

