China Automotive Systems schedules earnings for 22 April

WUHAN, China, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAAS) ("CAAS" or the "Company"), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced that it will issue unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and audited financial results for the 2025 year ended December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, before the market opens. Management will conduct a conference call on April 22nd at 8:00 A.M. EDT/8:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss these results. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

To participate, please call the following numbers 10 minutes before the call start time and ask to be connected to the "China Automotive Systems" conference call with pin 861648:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

China Toll Free: 86 400 120 3199

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website in the investor relations section.

For more information, please visit: http://www.caasauto.com.