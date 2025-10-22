CAAS Rear-Wheel Steering Debuts in Upper-Mass-Market EVs: China’s Chassis Gets Smarter

WUHAN, China, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAAS) ("CAAS" or the "Company"), a leading power steering components and systems supplier in China, today announced that with the rapid growth of automotive technological innovation, CAAS' subsidiary, Jingzhou Henglong Automobile Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Jingzhou Henglong"), has launched its active rear-wheel steering for a superior driving experience. Once only reserved for luxury cars, CAAS' advanced steering is now entering the upper mass-market vehicle market with Chinese domestic new energy vehicles near the RMB 200,000 purchase price actively adopting this advanced technology.

The core of the Rear Active Steering system is a ball screw and nut mechanism. A control unit integrates signals such as vehicle speed and steering wheel angle to direct the motor to drive the nut, which in turn drives the screw axially, thereby pushing the steering rod to steer the rear wheels. One advantage lies in the ability to adapt steering strategies to different vehicle speeds.

Low-Speed Scenario: At speeds below 60 km/h, the rear wheels steer in the opposite direction of the front wheels, creating an effect similar to shortening the wheelbase. This effectively reduces the turning radius.

High-Speed Scenario: When the vehicle's speed exceeds 60 km/h, the rear wheels deflect in the same direction as the front wheels, creating a virtual wheelbase extension. This significantly improves vehicle stability and handling precision during high-speed cornering and lane changes, mitigating the risk of drifting.

Jingzhou Henglong's active rear-wheel steering system boasts a dedicated production line and has developed systems for multiple OEM models, offering unique features such as flexible steering and vehicle stability.

At the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, a number of Jingzhou Henglong's cutting-edge technologies were demonstrated through dynamic demonstrations of complete prototype vehicles, showcasing their strength in performance and reliability, attracting high attention from the industry and establishing deeper cooperative relationships with mainstream OEMs.

Qizhou Wu, the Chief Executive Officer of CAAS, commented, "China has evolved into the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) market, with EVs accounting for approximately 50% of all new automobile sales. This steering system adds to our ADAS capabilities in our product portfolio. Compared to conventional active rear-wheel steering systems, our innovative system utilizes two independent motors to control the left and right rear wheels, enabling precise and independent adjustment of the rear wheel steering angle. We have already delivered several customer testing samples and continue to conduct in-depth research and exploration in cutting-edge technologies."

