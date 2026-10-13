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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Chamet deploys real time translation across 50 languages for chat

October 13, 2026 | 11:55
(0) user say
Live streaming platform Chamet integrated artificial intelligence translation supporting over 50 languages alongside multimodal safety moderation for its 50 million global video chat users.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 October 2026 – Chamet, a global live streaming and video chat platform with more than 50 million downloads on Google Play worldwide, today detailed two AI systems behind its experience: real-time translation during video calls, and multi-model AI for content moderation and user protection.

Real-time AI translation Chamet's AI translation turns spoken dialogue into translated on-screen subtitles as people speak. It supports more than 50 languages and is free for users. Subtitles appear within the call itself, so people across Asia, the Middle East, the United States and other regions can talk without language barriers.

AI for a safer community Chamet uses AI detection and human review together to find and act on violations in real time. Two methods sit at the centre of this work.

Multimodal detection of suspected minors: Chamet has zero tolerance for underage users. Instead of relying on a single signal, its system combines profile photos, live-stream frames, video, voice, text, self-reported age and account behaviour to assess whether an account may belong to a minor. Each case receives a risk level based on model confidence. Depending on that level, the system can restrict content, limit interactions or restrict the account, and human reviewers check cases before final decisions. Accounts found to have falsified their age are permanently suspended.

Multi-model fusion for content review: Chamet uses several moderation models and third-party services, each with its own labels, confidence scales and strengths. The platform maps all of their outputs onto one shared risk scale. It then weighs the results by content type, such as images, video, audio or text, by where the content appears, such as a live stream or a profile, and by each model's track record. The result is a single risk level and a consistent action for each piece of content, with the highest-risk cases prioritised for reviewers.

These systems work alongside real-person face verification, client- and server-side safeguards against unauthorised screen recording, in-app reporting and blocking, and an appeals process. Together they help reduce risk on the platform.

"Our commitment to 'Make Chat Borderless' starts with helping people understand one another," said David Qi, Chief Marketing Officer of Chamet. "We built translation into the call and kept it free. And because these are live conversations, we use AI to help our review teams spot risk sooner and act more consistently."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn more at https://www.chamet.com/,

and https://www.hkfuliao.com/.

By Chamet

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TagTag:
Chamet artificial intelligence translation Realtime translation

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