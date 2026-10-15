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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CGTN documents mountain infrastructure project boosting tourism in Gari Village

October 15, 2026 | 15:07
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Broadcaster CGTN reported on local infrastructure developments in Dawagengzha, where a new mountain road enabled Gari Village to build a local eco-tourism industry.
BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 October 2026 – Gari Village, located in the Dawagengzha scenic area, has in recent years been successfully tapping into the lucrative tourism market. In 2024, its 158 guesthouses accommodated over a million visitors, generating revenue of 120 million yuan, with each household earning an extra 20,000 yuan in the year.

During the 2025 red-leaf season, weekly tourism revenue exceeded 1.5 million yuan, thanks to initiatives such as mushroom picking and Guozhuang dance lessons, and the sale of local specialties such as yak meat. Party Secretary Asheng says he will keep exploring new ways of making life better for the villagers.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CGTN

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TagTag:
CGTN Gari Village tourism

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