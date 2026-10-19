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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Guizhou promotes tourism trade partnerships at Macao international conference

October 19, 2026 | 18:00
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Travel officials from Guizhou hosted a promotion conference in Macao to establish tourism partnerships and encourage international visitors to explore regional cultural destinations.

MACAO SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – On October 17, the “Sojourn in Guizhou” International Promotion Conference, co-hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism, Information Office, Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Guizhou Province, was held in Macao. Around 200 cultural and tourism representatives from Macao and Guizhou gathered to explore bilateral cooperation opportunities and jointly map out a blueprint for the sojourn industry.

Guizhou promotes tourism trade partnerships at Macao international conference

At the conference, Guizhou presented three signature sojourn belts—Cool Summer Retreat, Sunny South Guizhou, and Wellness & Healing—alongside diverse tour routes and sojourn products. It offered an end-to-end, caring “Five-Heart” service guarantee for Macao residents, ensuring hassle-free property selection, secure transactions, thoughtful loan support, safe funds, and smooth procedures. Guizhou also selected key enterprises and representative projects across the province to showcase products and give presentations. Subsequently, signing ceremonies were held between Guizhou Tourism Industry Development Group and the Travel Industry Council of Macau, and between Guizhou Civil Aviation Industry Group and Air Macau. The Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism also awarded Guizhou Tourism Industry Development Group a plaque for its “Colorful Guizhou” International Tourist Transit Service Center in Macao.

In recent years, Guizhou has unified the promotion of products, services, lifestyles, and emotional value, turning unique endowments into tangible sojourn experiences. By developing the six industry pillars—culture, tourism, sports, healthcare, commerce, and transportation—Guizhou ensures visitors from everywhere have the support to settle in and quality experiences to enjoy their stay.

The venue featured areas for open networking, six-element sojourn experiences, and enterprise exhibitions. Distinctive Guizhou specialties—intangible cultural heritage items, tourism merchandise, wellness goods, the “new trio” of beverages (coffee, new-style tea, and craft beer), and local delicacies—were showcased, attracting many attendees to explore and discuss partnerships. Guizhou also provided practical handbooks for Macao residents, including the Guide to Traveling and Buying Property in Guizhou and Renting Tips for Sojourners in Guizhou.

The successful conference further deepened practical cultural and tourism cooperation between Guizhou and Macao, injecting fresh momentum into expanding Guizhou’s sojourn market across the Greater Bay Area and accelerating its development into a top national sojourn destination.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Culture and Tourism of Guizhou Province

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TagTag:
Guizhou tourism tourism trade partnerships Macao international conference

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