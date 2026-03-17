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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HKJunkCall receives Hong Kong Police Good Citizen Award

March 17, 2026 | 12:39
(0) user say
The spam call identification service earned law enforcement recognition for supporting fraud prevention through its caller identification platform partnership with Whoscall.

HONG KONG, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Police Force held the "Good Citizen Award" presentation ceremony last weekend to commend individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to crime prevention. HKJunkCall was awarded the "Good Organization Award." This honor recognizes its deep collaboration with the Police's "Scameter" and its exceptional performance in safeguarding public communication security, serving as a model for public-private partnership.

From Reporting to Joint Defense: A Whitelist of 170,000 Entries Protecting Society

Since 2010, HKJunkCall has remained dedicated to its mission of protecting communication security. By integrating public reports into a precise "blacklist" of nuisance calls, the platform helps the public identify telemarketing and fraudulent activities. To further its social responsibility, HKJunkCall established a massive "Whitelist" database of 170,000 entries, providing free public interest services to the Census and Statistics Department, public hospitals, schools, and social welfare organizations.

In an era of rampant digital scams, this whitelist mechanism ensures that critical communications regarding public welfare—such as hospital follow-up appointments and emergency school notifications—are not misidentified as spam. It also prevents scammers from impersonating these trusted entities. This ability to block nuisances while ensuring important calls get through is the core reason for HKJunkCall's recognition.

While HKJunkCall maintains Hong Kong's most extensive telephone database, the mobile app Whoscall serves as the primary tool for turning this data into real-time defense. Whoscall deeply integrates HKJunkCall's database, converting every user report of suspicious calls into immediate analytical data. When a verified organization calls, Whoscall displays the organization's name in real-time, allowing citizens to identify the caller before answering and effectively intercepting risks.

To combat increasingly sophisticated caller ID spoofing, Whoscall and HKJunkCall are further promoting the "Verified Business Number" (VBN) service. Through a rigorous real-name verification process, VBN prevents organizational numbers from being spoofed and provides high-visibility identification on the Whoscall interface.

Whoscall currently maintains a deep partnership with the Police's "Scameter" and "CyberDefender," exchanging critical phone data and risk ratings daily.

"Winning the 'Good Organization Award' is a collective honor for all the enthusiastic citizens of Hong Kong who report scams," Whoscall stated. "Beyond providing call filtering and website protection, we are committed to promoting anti-scam education. Moving forward, we will continue to optimize VBN technology and leverage the widespread use of Whoscall to ensure every citizen can enjoy the convenience of digital life in a safe, transparent communication environment."

By PR Newswire

Whoscall

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
HKJunkCall Hong Kong Police Good Citizen Award

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