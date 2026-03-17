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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Celltrion launches AVTOZMA subcutaneous formulation in US

March 17, 2026 | 12:29
(0) user say
The South Korean biopharmaceutical company began commercial distribution of its tocilizumab biosimilar self-injection product in the American market.

INCHEON, South Korea, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celltrion, Inc. today announced that AVTOZMA® (tocilizumab-anoh) subcutaneous (SC) formulation is now commercially available to patients in the United States.

With this launch, Celltrion's AVTOZMA becomes one of the first tocilizumab biosimilars to have both an intravenous (IV) and a SC formulation approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and available on the U.S. market.

"The introduction of AVTOZMA SC is a pivotal moment for Celltrion, underscoring our dedication to delivering effective, accessible and user-friendly therapies for patients with chronic inflammatory diseases," said Thomas Nusbickel, Chief Commercial Officer of Celltrion USA. "By offering both IV and SC formulations, we aim to provide patients and healthcare professionals with greater flexibility in treatment decisions, while continuing to broaden our immunology portfolio with therapies that address diverse inflammatory pathways."

The SC formulation of AVTOZMA is indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), giant cell arteritis (GCA), polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (PJIA) and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA). AVTOZMA SC is available in a 162 mg/0.9 mL solution for injection in a single-dose prefilled syringe or a single-dose prefilled autoinjector, allowing patients the flexibility and convenience of administering their treatment at home. [1]

Celltrion provides support to U.S. patients prescribed AVTOZMA through its patient support program, Celltrion CONNECT™. Celltrion CONNECT™ offers tailored support to its patients and caregivers with a full range of services including injection training, reimbursement assistance and educational resources to patients and healthcare professionals.

By PR Newswire

Celltrion

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