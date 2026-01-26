Corporate

Baseus Unveils Nomos II Multi-Device Charging Station

January 26, 2026 | 14:27
(0) user say
The consumer electronics brand introduced its latest charging hub designed to power multiple devices simultaneously whilst maintaining organised workspace aesthetics through integrated cable management.

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guided by its user-centric philosophy, Baseus — a global leader in consumer electronics and smart charging solutions — today announced the launch of new charging stations in its Nomos II series: a 6-in-1 245W model. Designed to address the evolving needs of modern users, the new products combine powerful performance with practical, reliable, and stylish design.

Tailored to professionals such as programmers, creators, and desk setup enthusiasts, the Nomos II series chargers address common multi-device charging challenges, including tangled cables, limited ports, and unstable power. With high power capacity and innovative integrated cable design, the series delivers efficient, reliable, and clutter-free charging for multiple devices. The cables extend flexible reach and retract neatly to keep desks organized, making Nomos II ideal for home offices, professional setups, and mobile work environments where both performance and workspace aesthetics matter.

Baseus Nomos NH21 6-in-1 Desktop Charging Station with Dual Retractable Cables 245W

The 245W Nomos model serves as a comprehensive desktop energy hub, featuring dual 0.8m braided USB-C retractable cables, two additional USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, supporting up to six devices simultaneously.

Normally, desktop chargers require users to carry and plug in extra cables, which often leads to tangled cords, cluttered desks, and limited reach. To address this pain point, Baseus introduces an innovative integrated design with two retractable USB-C cables that extend securely for flexible reach and retract neatly when not in use — replacing messy traditional cords while withstanding over 35,000 pulls for lasting durability.

Delivering up to 245W total output, including dual USB-C ports capable of 140W each, the Nomos NH21 applies BPS 3.0 intelligent power distribution to automatically allocate power across connected devices for optimal efficiency and safety. Its advanced GaN technology ensures higher power delivery in a cooler, more reliable form factor. Unlike conventional chargers that concentrate heat in the main body, the 6-in-1 245W model adopts a split design that effectively disperses thermal load to the power adapter, enabling stable, high-wattage charging for multiple devices simultaneously. A built-in digital display further enhances usability with real-time power and current monitoring.

The charger is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and cameras — such as iPhone 12–17, MacBook, MateBook, Galaxy, iPad, Switch, DJI, and GoPro. It also supports Qi2 wireless charging for the iPhone 12–17.

Baseus Nomos NH21 5-in-1 Desktop Charging Station with Retractable Cable 160W

As a Nomos II-generation product launched in H2 2025, the 160W 5-in-1 Nomos II offers a compact desktop charging solution with one 0.8m braided retractable USB-C cable, two additional USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and Qi2 wireless charging, supporting up to five devices simultaneously.

Both models are designed for seamless usability, enabling instant plug-and-charge convenience without the need for extra adapters or setup, further simplifying multi-device power management and empowering modern professionals to maintain efficient, clutter-free workspaces.

Price and Availability

  • Baseus Nomos NH21 6-in-1 Desktop Charging Station with Dual Retractable Cables (245W): MSRP $179.99 (U.S.) / €129.99 (EU). Available online via Amazon U.S. and Amazon EU, and offline at MMK (Spain), Yodobashi and Bic Camera (Japan), and Best Buy (U.S.) starting from January 2026.

By PR Newswire

BASEUS TECHNOLOGY (HK) CO, LIMITED

Baseus Nomos II Nomos II Multi-Device Charging Station

