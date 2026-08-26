AXA leases 97,500 square feet at International Gateway Centre

HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (SHKP) and AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) today announced a major leasing agreement for the International Gateway Centre (IGC), with AXA committing approximately 97,500 square feet, occupying two and a half floors for its new distribution office and premier one-stop wealth management hub.

The agreement underscores West Kowloon's emergence as a forward-looking business district with IGC playing a key role in shaping its evolving commercial landscape. Scheduled for occupancy in early 2028, AXA's expansion at IGC reflects its commitment to long-term market investment, enhancing its distribution capabilities, and strengthening AXA's role as a trusted wealth management partner in the region.

KW Lo, Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency said: "SHKP warmly welcomes AXA to the IGC. The presence of AXA, a leading global insurance company, further strengthens IGC's position as a premier destination for multinational corporations. As a landmark commercial development shaping the future of Hong Kong's business landscape, IGC is set to enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness as a leading international finance hub and reinforce its standing as the world's largest cross-boundary wealth management centre, supporting the city's next phase of economic growth. "

Jonathan Li, Chief Distribution Officer of AXA Greater China, said, "Hong Kong remains a vital strategic hub for AXA in Asia, and securing this 10-year lease at IGC reflects our strong confidence in the city's future prospects. Establishing such a premier presence here is pivotal to expanding our distribution capabilities and accelerating our sustained growth in the region. We look forward to building a fruitful partnership with SHKP as we drive long-term success. "

The new space will serve as a dedicated flagship for AXA's wealth and legacy planning offerings, serving clients across Hong Kong, Macau and the broader region. Situated above Hong Kong's only High Speed Rail terminus, IGC offers unparalleled connectivity reaching major Chinese Mainland cities, with most major Greater Bay Area cities accessible within an hour, enabling AXA to deepen its service reach and engagement across the region.

This expanded presence empowers AXA's financial consultants to deliver comprehensive financial, health and legacy planning solutions alongside exceptional experiences for individual, high-net-worth, and corporate clients.

IGC is SHKP's new flagship integrated commercial development. The development comprises two twin towers of four Grade-A office blocks, offering approximately 2.5 million square feet of premium space. Complementing the office towers is Stage IGC, a five-level retail podium with over 600,000 square feet of gross floor area and scheduled to open in phases.

Forming part of an eight-million-square-foot commercial hub in West Kowloon, IGC offers unrivalled "air-plus-rail" connectivity, providing seamless access for corporations and their clients to Chinese Mainland and global markets. IGC also sets new benchmarks in sustainability, having achieved ten major green building certifications or pre certifications under LEED, BEAM Plus, WELL, and others. It is also the first office development in the Greater Bay Area to receive the BREEAM International New Construction "Excellent" rating.