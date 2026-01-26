Corporate

AXA Finalises Hong Kong Redomiciliation

January 26, 2026 | 11:25
(0) user say
The insurance group completed its corporate relocation to Hong Kong, establishing the city as its official domicile and strengthening its position in the Asian market.

HONG KONG, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the re-domiciliation of AXA China Region Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited ("the Company") from Bermuda to Hong Kong, under the re-domiciliation regime introduced by Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. Effective 26 January 2026 (today), the Company has been renamed to AXA China Region Insurance Company (Hong Kong) Limited.

This milestone demonstrates AXA's ongoing commitment to serving customers in the region, reaffirming Hong Kong's role as a vital financial centre. As one of the first insurers to undertake this initiative, AXA reinforces its long-standing presence and enhances its operational capabilities, positioning itself for sustainable growth and long-term success. Following the completion of the re-domiciliation of the Company in Hong Kong, in the week commencing 2 February 2026, the Company intends on applying to the relevant authorities in Macau for updating its Macau branch name.

Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer, AXA Greater China, said, "The re-domiciliation underscores our strong confidence in Hong Kong's strategic importance and growth potential, and reflects our unwavering commitment to serving customers with resilience and innovation. Leveraging Hong Kong's robust economy and its role as a regional hub for insurance and risk management, we are confident that AXA's long-term success will continue to advance. Looking ahead, we remain committed to creating long-term value for our customers, partners, and the community, while actively pursuing sustainable growth."

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA'S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

By PR Newswire

AXA Hong Kong and Macau

TagTag:
AXA AXA Hong Kong and Macau

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

