Australian researchers test smartphone therapy app in mental health study

September 04, 2025 | 15:53
(0) user say
When university scientists bet that mobile apps can heal minds as effectively as human therapists, the stakes couldn't be higher for digital wellness.

SYDNEY, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A clinical trial is being launched by researchers from UNSW and Neuroscience Research Australian (NeuRA) for a new app called ReNeuWell®, based on a scientifically validated measure of wellbeing.

The application has been designed in collaboration with a research team led by A/Professor Justine Gatt from UNSW's School of Psychology and NeuRA. It uses the COMPAS-W Wellbeing Scale - which measures both subjective and psychological wellbeing, a scale developed by A/Prof Justine Gatt and that has been validated in neuroscience. Miroma Project Factory, specialists in creating highly successful solutions delivering meaningful behaviour change including carefully applied gamification techniques. In developing the app and designing activities they ensured it complimented and supported the scientific research around activities.

"MPF have been working with Justine and her team for over five years to fulfil her life's body of work in the field of mental wellbeing and resilience. We are very proud to be working alongside UNSW and NeuRA to deliver a tool that accelerates and encourages wellbeing and resilience, especially after such a long period of prolonged stress for so many community members. It could not come at a better time. We look forward to watching this app deliver real change, and to continue working alongside the team to build community-enhancing solutions." Katherine Robinson, CEO.

The ReNeuWell® app allows for interactive participation and self-analysis through exercises, games, tasks, goals and activities. The use of questionnaires, action-based data tracking and self-monitoring also provides data capture and collection to facilitate the research being conducted in the field of 'resilience'. The goal of this app is to help accelerate and encourage wellbeing and resilience in participants.

"The app is designed for an average healthy adult looking for ways to understand and boost their own level of mental wellbeing. It provides information on where they sit on a wellbeing scale, along with a personalised program of activities to improve this over four-weekly time periods," A/Professor Justine Gatt said.

She explained: "Many apps in the mental health and wellbeing space aim to reduce symptoms in people living with diagnosed mental health disorders, which affects around 20 percent of the population. ReNeuWell® takes a different approach, focusing on the remaining 80 percent—those whose wellbeing may be declining and who could benefit from a boost towards flourishing."

She continued: "ReNeuWell® provides users with practical ways to improve their mental health and build resilience to adversity."

For more information, please visit www.theprojectfactory.com.

By PR Newswire

Miroma Project Factory

NeuRA UNSW ReNeuWell

