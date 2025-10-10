Corporate

Atelier Expressions 2025: Acquires Limoges JL Coquet, French Porcelain Icon

October 10, 2025 | 15:50
(0) user say
Deal preserves centuries-old craftsmanship while adding digital glazing tech, giving luxury goods blogs Limoges porcelain keywords and acquisition details.

LIMOGES, France, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An iconic Limoges porcelain manufacturer since 1824, JL Coquet is opening a new chapter in its history by joining Atelier Expressions, a company recently created by TVS Venu International Holdings Pte Ltd. Based in Singapore, Atelier Expressions aims to promote exceptional companies and heritage skills.

This strategic alliance marks a major step forward for the manufacturer, renowned in particular for the excellence of its white porcelain. It is part of a commitment to international development and the promotion of craftsmanship, with a focus on passing on expertise and preserving jobs within the manufacturer.

'I have always admired JL Coquet's creations, which reflect a timeless heritage and impeccable craftsmanship,' says Tara S. Venu, Executive Director of Atelier Expressions. "We are excited about the opportunities offered by this acquisition. The spirit of JL Coquet is perfectly in line with our ambition to bring international recognition to companies that embody exceptional quality and craftsmanship."

Alongside Sébastien Cich, who continues his role as CEO of JL Coquet with the support of his team and the entire manufacturing staff, Renaud Paul-Dauphin joins Atelier Expressions in Paris. After heading up the tableware division of the Hermès group for several years, he brings recognised expertise in the sector.

A new dynamic is already taking shape: following the collaboration with designer Thomas Bastide for the Rêve collection, the opening of spaces in Seoul and New York, and the launch in 2026 of Studio Coquet, a creative laboratory dedicated to the big names in haute cuisine.

With more than 100 employees, including 85 artisans in Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat, JL Coquet remains faithful to its mission: to perpetuate the excellence of a rare craft shaped by hand and fire. Awarded the Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant (Living Heritage Company) and IGP Limoges labels, the company embodies discreet and sustainable luxury.

By joining Atelier Expressions, JL Coquet confirms its desire to promote the French art of living on the international stage.

Atelier Expressions

Atelier Expressions JL Coquet Limoges porcelain manufacturer Atelier Expressions acquisition

