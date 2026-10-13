Asia storage launches self storage comparison platform across 20 markets

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 October 2026 – asia.storage today announced the launch of its self-storage comparison platform, covering 20+ Asian markets. While self-storage comparison efforts have existed in individual markets (Hong Kong, Japan), asia.storage is the first platform to aggregate and standardize facility listings across an entire continent.

Singapore's rapid growth and dense urban environment leave individuals and businesses with chronically limited space. Self-storage has become essential infrastructure—enabling homeowners to optimize living space, helping small businesses scale without expensive warehouse leases, and supporting the broader economy by decoupling growth from real estate constraints. Yet accessing storage facilities has remained fragmented and inefficient, with no centralized way to compare options.



The platform consolidates verified data from 750+ self-storage and valet-storage facilities operated by 100+ independent storage companies across 20+ markets, including Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia. Renters can compare facility pricing, available unit sizes, amenities, and location across operators in their chosen market.

How it works:

For Renters: Browse and compare facilities by price, size, and location. Facilities are ranked using verified Google reviews. Free to use, zero booking fees. For Operators: Claim your listing at no cost. Receive 3 qualified customer leads at launch—no commission, no subscription required.

Verification: Facility data is sourced directly from operator submissions and verified against publicly available information. Google review rankings are pulled from each facility's verified Google Business Profile.

"The self-storage market in Asia has historically been fragmented—renters have had to manually visit dozens of operator websites to compare options," said Lorenz Wagener, Creator and Managing Director of asia.storage. "We're building the infrastructure this market should have had years ago."

"From an operator's perspective, customer acquisition is scattered across multiple channels," added Lien Nguyen, General Manager of KingKho Hanoi, who manages listings and new facility onboarding for asia.storage. "asia.storage centralizes that funnel. Renters get transparent choice, and we get qualified leads."

The platform is live and open for operator registrations at asia.storage.



https://asia.storage

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.