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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ALL IT Hypermarket launches e-waste recycling campaign in Malaysia

August 21, 2026 | 14:40
(0) user say
Electronics retailer ALL IT Hypermarket partnered with Atome and Blueshark on 21 August 2026 to launch a green mobility and e-waste recycling campaign across Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALL IT Hypermarket Sdn Bhd proudly presents the second edition of Tech The Emissions Down (TTED), now running until 31 December 2026, co-powered by Atome and Blueshark Malaysia. There is still plenty of time to join the green movement.

Returning with Purpose: A Response to Overwhelming Support

The inaugural TTED 2025 exceeded all expectations, drawing over 120,000 participants across Malaysia and generating significant awareness.

As a technology retailer, ALL IT recognises a responsibility beyond selling the next device. Improperly disposed electronics release toxic materials into landfills - and TTED was built on the belief that tech retail can be a force for good.

"Malaysians genuinely care about the environment - they just need a platform that makes it easy and rewarding to act. We are in the business of technology, and with that comes a responsibility to ensure it does not burden our planet. By partnering with Atome and Blueshark, we are building something that goes far beyond a campaign - a long-term commitment to a greener Malaysia."

- Cagen Tan, Head of Marketing, ALL IT Hypermarket Sdn Bhd

Atome Joins as Preferred BNPL Partner - Making Green Choices More Accessible

TTED 2026 is co-branded as Atome x TTED by ALL IT, with Atome as Preferred BNPL Partner. Through Atome's 0% interest instalment plan, Malaysians can invest in green technology without financial barriers.

"At Atome, we believe that financial flexibility and sustainability go together. When we make green choices more affordable and accessible, we empower more Malaysians to make smarter and more responsible choices. Our partnership with ALL IT through TTED 2026 is a meaningful step in that direction - connecting our platform's reach with a campaign that truly matters. We are proud to play our part in driving positive environmental impact, one purchase at a time,"

- Danny Lim, Head of BNPL, Atome Malaysia

Blueshark Malaysia Champions Green Mobility as Official EV Bike Partner

As Official EV Bike Partner, Blueshark Malaysia brings its Solo 1C EV Bike as the campaign's Grand Prize. Two lucky winners will be announced on 8 January 2027.

"Meaningful change happens when sustainable choices become the easiest choices. That's why this partnership is such a natural fit for Blueshark. Together with ALL IT and Atome, we're proudly mobilising that shift by bringing technology, retail and smart mobility together to encourage more Malaysians to make everyday decisions that collectively have a lasting impact. Whether it's recycling an old device, choosing cleaner, smarter transport or simply becoming more conscious of our footprint, every small action matters. We hope TTED 2026 inspires more Malaysians to take that first step towards smarter, more sustainable living."

- Eric Lim, Head of Marketing Strategy & Communications, Blueshark Malaysia

E-Waste Drop-Off Available at All ALL IT Outlets Nationwide

ALL IT Hypermarket provides convenient e-waste collection points at all its retail outlets across Malaysia, channeling all collected items to authorised recycling partners for responsible processing.

Win a Blueshark Solo 1C EV Bike or MacBook Neo - Just by Going Green

Participants can earn lucky draw entries by recycling e-waste at any ALL IT outlet (1 free entry, no purchase required), spending a minimum of RM200 in a single receipt (1 stamp entry), or paying with Atome (1 additional bonus entry). Sign up as an ALL IT Rewards Lite Member (FREE) via the ALL IT Rewards web-app to collect and track stamps digitally.

Prizes: 2 x Blueshark Solo 1C EV Bike - Grand Prize, 2 winners announced on 8 January 2027. 3 x Apple MacBook Neo (512GB) - Bi-Monthly Prize, 1 winner each in August, October and December 2026. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information on the Atome x Tech The Emissions Down 2026 campaign, e-waste drop-off locations and prize details, visit ALL IT Hypermarket's official website and social media channels:

Website: www.allithypermarket.com.my

By PR Newswire

ALL IT Hypermarket Sdn Bhd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ALL IT Hypermarket E-waste recycling Technology retailer ALL IT Hypermarket Ewaste recycling campaign

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