Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Alcatel Lucent deploys Wi-Fi 7 network across 24 Japanese schools

October 09, 2026 | 10:00
(0) user say
Telecommunications vendor Alcatel-Lucent partnered with Rikei and Prostaff to deploy Wi-Fi 7 network infrastructure serving 10,000 students across 24 schools in Okinawa City.

OKINAWA, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2026 – ALE International, operating under the trade name Alcatel-Lucent, in collaboration with Rikei and Prostaff, has deployed a future-ready Wi-Fi 7 network for the Okinawa City Board of Education, supporting digital learning across 24 elementary and junior high schools and approximately 10,000 students.

As Japan's education system prepares for wider adoption of digital learning materials by 2030, school networks will need to support more connected classrooms, higher device density and more flexible teaching models. For the Okinawa City Board of Education, this meant building a resilient and scalable connectivity foundation while simplifying network operations across multiple school sites.

The Okinawa City Board of Education required a high-performance wired and wireless network capable of supporting growing digital learning demands across 24 schools. It also needed centralized visibility and management across both wired and wireless infrastructures, compatibility with existing classroom tools, and reliable wireless performance in environments affected by radio frequency interference from nearby facilities.

Working with Rikei and Prostaff, Alcatel-Lucent designed and implemented a network architecture combining next-generation Wi-Fi 7 access points, high-performance switching and centralized management through OmniVista Network Management Platform. A Proof of Concept was conducted to validate wireless performance, compatibility with existing systems and the ability to operate effectively in complex radio frequency environments.

The deployment provides Okinawa City's schools with a reliable, high-speed network foundation to support digital learning at scale. The new infrastructure delivers Wi-Fi 7 connectivity across the 6GHz and 5GHz bands, improves responsiveness for digital learning applications and enables more consistent classroom connectivity across all schools. The transition from the previous infrastructure was completed smoothly while maintaining support for existing classroom technologies.

The new network also provides a centralized and scalable operational foundation across all 24 schools. By consolidating visibility and management of the wired and wireless infrastructure, the Okinawa City Board of Education can simplify day-to-day network operations and more efficiently manage the growing number of connected devices and digital learning applications.

"Digital learning only works when the network behind it is reliable," said Ms. Yuko Shima, Deputy Chief Administrator, Educational Support Center, Instructional Department. "We needed infrastructure that could support today's classrooms while giving our schools the flexibility to evolve as education becomes more digital. Alcatel-Lucent and its partners understood this requirement and delivered a network foundation that supports both our immediate needs and our long-term goals."

"Our objective was to help Okinawa City build a high-performance and reliable digital learning environment across all schools," said Tee Jyh Chong, Senior Vice President Sales & Services, Asia Pacific. "By combining Wi-Fi 7, high-performance switching and centralized management, we are helping the Okinawa City Board of Education simplify operations, strengthen connectivity and prepare for the next phase of digital education."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Alcatel Lucent Enterprise

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Alcatel Lucent Wi-Fi 7 AlcatelLucent network Okinawa City schools

Related Contents

Huawei publishes Wi-Fi 7 patent licensing rates in transparent royalty disclosure

Huawei publishes Wi-Fi 7 patent licensing rates in transparent royalty disclosure

Indonesia starts using Wi-Fi 7

Indonesia starts using Wi-Fi 7

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

IX Asia Indexes halts real time dissemination for cryptocurrency indexes

IX Asia Indexes halts real time dissemination for cryptocurrency indexes

Plasticity Forum returns to Malaysia addressing Asian export rules

Plasticity Forum returns to Malaysia addressing Asian export rules

World Green Organisation hosts ESG XCHANGE at Hong Kong event

World Green Organisation hosts ESG XCHANGE at Hong Kong event

Chinese brands narrow consumer trust gap in Eastern Europe

Chinese brands narrow consumer trust gap in Eastern Europe

NUS Business School expands artificial intelligence executive programs

NUS Business School expands artificial intelligence executive programs

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

IX Asia Indexes halts real time dissemination for cryptocurrency indexes

IX Asia Indexes halts real time dissemination for cryptocurrency indexes

Plasticity Forum returns to Malaysia addressing Asian export rules

Plasticity Forum returns to Malaysia addressing Asian export rules

World Green Organisation hosts ESG XCHANGE at Hong Kong event

World Green Organisation hosts ESG XCHANGE at Hong Kong event

Chinese brands narrow consumer trust gap in Eastern Europe

Chinese brands narrow consumer trust gap in Eastern Europe

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020