Alcatel Lucent deploys Wi-Fi 7 network across 24 Japanese schools

OKINAWA, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2026 – ALE International, operating under the trade name Alcatel-Lucent, in collaboration with Rikei and Prostaff, has deployed a future-ready Wi-Fi 7 network for the Okinawa City Board of Education, supporting digital learning across 24 elementary and junior high schools and approximately 10,000 students.

As Japan's education system prepares for wider adoption of digital learning materials by 2030, school networks will need to support more connected classrooms, higher device density and more flexible teaching models. For the Okinawa City Board of Education, this meant building a resilient and scalable connectivity foundation while simplifying network operations across multiple school sites.



The Okinawa City Board of Education required a high-performance wired and wireless network capable of supporting growing digital learning demands across 24 schools. It also needed centralized visibility and management across both wired and wireless infrastructures, compatibility with existing classroom tools, and reliable wireless performance in environments affected by radio frequency interference from nearby facilities.



Working with Rikei and Prostaff, Alcatel-Lucent designed and implemented a network architecture combining next-generation Wi-Fi 7 access points, high-performance switching and centralized management through OmniVista Network Management Platform. A Proof of Concept was conducted to validate wireless performance, compatibility with existing systems and the ability to operate effectively in complex radio frequency environments.



The deployment provides Okinawa City's schools with a reliable, high-speed network foundation to support digital learning at scale. The new infrastructure delivers Wi-Fi 7 connectivity across the 6GHz and 5GHz bands, improves responsiveness for digital learning applications and enables more consistent classroom connectivity across all schools. The transition from the previous infrastructure was completed smoothly while maintaining support for existing classroom technologies.



The new network also provides a centralized and scalable operational foundation across all 24 schools. By consolidating visibility and management of the wired and wireless infrastructure, the Okinawa City Board of Education can simplify day-to-day network operations and more efficiently manage the growing number of connected devices and digital learning applications.



"Digital learning only works when the network behind it is reliable," said Ms. Yuko Shima, Deputy Chief Administrator, Educational Support Center, Instructional Department. "We needed infrastructure that could support today's classrooms while giving our schools the flexibility to evolve as education becomes more digital. Alcatel-Lucent and its partners understood this requirement and delivered a network foundation that supports both our immediate needs and our long-term goals."



"Our objective was to help Okinawa City build a high-performance and reliable digital learning environment across all schools," said Tee Jyh Chong, Senior Vice President Sales & Services, Asia Pacific. "By combining Wi-Fi 7, high-performance switching and centralized management, we are helping the Okinawa City Board of Education simplify operations, strengthen connectivity and prepare for the next phase of digital education."

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