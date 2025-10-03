Corporate

Agoda Travel Creator Program 2025: Drive Bookings with New Partnerships

October 03, 2025 | 21:21
New initiative targets influencers, giving travel blogs Agoda partnership keywords and program details.

BANGKOK, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has launched the Agoda Ambassador program, a new initiative designed to strengthen commercial ties with travel creators on social media. The initiative will see Agoda working directly with travel creators to inspire their audiences to book travel through the platform.

Under the program, participating travel creators will be given unique promo codes to share with their followers. For every booking made with these codes, they will receive a commission. Agoda will also offer sponsored stays and activities valued at up to USD 225 per month enabling them to showcase first-hand experiences of Agoda's partner hotels and destinations of their choice. The program also aims to enhance exposure for creators by featuring them in Agoda campaigns, thereby expanding their reach.

Matteo Frigerio, Chief Marketing Officer at Agoda, shared, "Travel creators play an increasingly important role in how travelers discover and choose their next trip. By giving them the tools to share authentic experiences and rewarding them for the bookings they generate, we're building a partnership model that benefits travel creators, travelers and our hotel partners alike."

Rewards range from earning profits and receiving exclusive Agoda swag packs to winning special trophies and accumulating travel credits of up to USD 1,000. Agoda's offerings include over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Creators can explore and sign up on the Agoda Ambassador page via Agoda.com/agoda-ambassador.

By PR Newswire

