156 M bet fuels MORROW’s Singapore longevity hub

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur Allen Law is to open MORROW, a 38,000 sq ft centre that empowers individuals to adopt a healthy lifestyle with a personalised roadmap, supported by a team of professionals and coaches, as part of his global mission to increase the human healthspan. US $156m (SGD $200m) will be invested in opening MORROW locations over the next five years, with US $15.6M (SGD $20m) invested in the initial set-up and technology of an initial flagship in Singapore, which will be located inside the 80,000 sq ft Longevity World at 10 Coleman Street.

The launch of MORROW represents a landmark moment as the world transitions into a US $8 trillion longevity revolution[1] that has the potential to transform every part of human life. In March 2025 UBS declared that "longevity," alongside AI, will be one of the most significant transformational innovation opportunities that will drive equity markets in the coming decade.

MORROW will break away from existing models that typically cater to the ultra-wealthy by making high-quality services more accessible to a much broader clientele. MORROW will utilise technology and proprietary AI to provide a unified and centralised hub of highly personalised services. MORROW's AI platform will continuously learn from lifestyle patterns to enable early intervention; as well as fueling a research engine that will produce anonymised lifestyle habits data in collaboration with leading global universities.

MORROW has placed trust at the core of its proposition, supported by a team of experts[2]. The MORROW leadership team and experts include: Dr. Miina Öhman, MD, PhD, (University of Helsinki), DipIBLM, a physician-scientist specialising in cardiometabolic disease and lifestyle interventions; Chief Operating Officer Louis Island, MBA, MPH, B.Physio, who is a pioneer in building integrated care platforms; and Head of Health Coaching Simon Matthews FACLM, MHlthSc, DipIBLM, NBC-HWC, ICF-PCC, who is a global expert in health behaviour change and positive psychology. In addition, Chief Technology Officer Yaron Turpaz, Ph.D., MBA, leads the development of MORROW's digital wellness and analytics platform, bringing extensive experience in pharma, biotech, genomics, and precision health solutions enabled by machine learning and AI; whilst Claudia Correia, Head of Nutrition & Dietitian at MORROW, has over 16 years of experience and has helped more than 10,000 people with nutrition change.

The MORROW customer journey begins with a detailed diagnostic assessment to measure the gap between their current and optimal health status. This forms the foundation for a personalised plan powered by data and delivered through a blend of expert coaching and technologies including AI, wearables, continuous monitoring, and integrated feedback platforms. Together, these platforms will enable real-time lifestyle optimisation. Individuals will also have access to shared group consultations, community engagement, and other technologies to empower them to take ownership of their health.

Early bookings for MORROW will open in September 2025 at www.morrow.health and the first new flagship centre will open in Singapore in Q4 of 2025.

Entrepreneur Allen Law is democratising access by building and rapidly scaling an international ecosystem of companies and brands focused on fitness, holistic wellness, and evidence-based interventions as part of his global mission to increase the human healthspan.

Allen Law is Principal at Seveno Capital, which backs early-and growth-stage ventures. He is also Co-Founder of MOVE [REPEAT], a collective of boutique fitness facilities with over 50 studios in 5 countries, which plans to double in size by 2026. He is Chairman and investor at REVL Training, which aims to double its footprint and to grow revenue sixfold by 2028. Allen Law is also the founder of the award-winning Park Hotel Group, which he grew from a single property in Hong Kong into a regional luxury hospitality portfolio.

Allen Law, Chief Executive Officer of MORROW, said:

"The World Health Organization estimates that one in six people will be aged over 60 by 2032.[3] This necessitates a new focus on optimising lifelong wellbeing and vitality. MORROW will promote a model of 'lifelong health' – where wellbeing is maintained and restored through science, human connection, and innovation. We're planning to transform how people live, age, recover, and thrive – no matter their background or starting point."

Dr. Miina Öhman MD, PhD, (University of Helsinki), DipIBL, said:

"It is essential for the world to transition toward a model of sustainable healthcare, with an emphasis on prevention. This demands that we bring lifestyle interventions and the support for health behaviour change to the forefront of care for everybody, not just for the ultra-wealthy."

MORROW website: https://morrow.health

1. UBS, "Transformational Innovation Opportunities (TRIO): Longevity," 26 March 2025.

2. The individuals mentioned do not currently hold a valid practising certificate under the Medical Registration Act 1997 (Singapore).

3. World Health Organisation, "Ageing and Health," World Health Organisation Website, 1 October 2024, https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/ageing-and-health.