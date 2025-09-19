Corporate

LabConnect Appoints Bill Finger as SVP of Global Services

September 19, 2025 | 16:05
(0) user say
LabConnect strengthens its leadership team with Bill Finger taking charge of strategic global services.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Finger as Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Services, effective Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Bill brings more than 25 years of diagnostics and clinical research experience, with deep expertise in the global lab and pharmacy industry. As a senior executive, he is recognized as an innovative thinker with a proven ability to develop strategy, drive execution, and advance organizational performance while maintaining a sharp focus on operational excellence.

Most recently, Bill served as Vice President and General Manager, Pharma Services with Quest Diagnostics. Prior to that, he was Chief Operating Officer for Interpace Pharma Solutions, Executive Vice President of Precision Medicine and Pharma for Cancer Genetics, and held leadership roles in scientific affairs and biorepository with LabCorp.

In his new role, Bill will lead LabConnect's Scientific Services, Consulting Services, Data Management, and Functional Service Provider (FSP) teams.

"Bill's leadership in diagnostic and clinical research is a tremendous asset to LabConnect," said Wes Wheeler, LabConnect CEO. "His experience will ensure we continue to anticipate client needs, deliver innovative solutions, and reinforce our commitment to operational excellence for our clients around the world."

For more information about LabConnect, please visit www.LabConnect.com.

By PR Newswire

LabConnect

TagTag:
LabConnect LabConnect Appoints Bill Finger Global Strategic Services Leadership Team

