Yalla Group concludes landmark participation in Saudi eLeague 2026

DUBAI, UAE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, today announced the conclusion of its participation in Saudi eLeague 2026 (SEL 2026). As the Official Event Partner of SEL 2026 and Presenting Partner of Yalla Saudi eLeague Women 2026, Yalla Group played an active role throughout the season, reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting growth and diversity in esports, gaming communities and digital entertainment ecosystems across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

The Yalla Saudi eLeague Women 2026, which ran from February 23 to June 6, 2026, marked a milestone in the expansion of women's esports participation in Saudi Arabia. The competition's online preliminary rounds and live finals hosted at the Saudi Esports Federation Arena (SEF Arena) in Riyadh brought female players into the spotlight, highlighting the growing interest, competitiveness and talent depth among female gamers in the Kingdom and across the region.

SEL's live Championship Festival Finals, held from May 1 to June 6, 2026 at SEF Arena, represent one of the region's largest esports gatherings, bringing together players, fans, creators and industry stakeholders. Yalla Group operated an interactive booth at SEF Arena during the event, showcasing three of its featured products, Yalla Ludo, Jalsat and Turbo Match, and engaging directly with visitors through on-site activities and community outreach initiatives. The booth received an enthusiastic response from attendees, reflecting strong community interest in Yalla Group's growing portfolio of games and social entertainment experiences.

"The success of Saudi eLeague 2026 is a win for the entire regional esports ecosystem," said Mr. Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla Group. "Saudi Arabia is one of the region's most important gaming markets, and events like these attract global attention and investment in MENA's innovative game companies, creative developers and growing gamer talent pool. Yalla was proud to support this event and remains committed to fostering inclusive gaming communities, empowering emerging talent and enhancing user engagement through our expanding portfolio of social networking and gaming products. We will continue deepening our presence in Saudi Arabia and MENA through strategic partnerships and investments that drive the long-term development of the region's esports ecosystem."

Established in 2020 by the Saudi Esports Federation, Saudi eLeague has become a key pillar of Saudi Arabia's esports ecosystem, supporting the objectives of Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's National Gaming and Esports Strategy. SEL 2026 featured multiple competitive categories, including Elite eLeague, Challenger eLeague, Yalla Saudi eLeague Women and the Fighting eLeague, each designed to support different segments of the region's gaming and esports landscape.