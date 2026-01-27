WireBarley Becomes LAFC's First Korean Fintech Partner

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fintech company WireBarley has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), becoming the club's Official Remittance Partner and the first Korean fintech company to partner with a Major League Soccer team.

The collaboration unites two brands built on global connectivity, trust, and community. As one of Major League Soccer's most internationally recognized clubs, LAFC embodies the diverse, global culture of Los Angeles—an identity that closely aligns with WireBarley's mission to make cross-border money transfers more accessible, transparent, and reliable for people around the world.

WireBarley specializes in connecting customers across Asia-Pacific markets—including Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong SAR, and Vietnam—with North America. Now through its LAFC partnership, the company aims to build stronger connections with Asian American communities in the U.S. while gaining visibility among the team's globally connected fans.

As part of the partnership, WireBarley will receive marketing rights within Los Angeles and designated international territories, along with digital and social integrations designed to engage fans through compelling content, sweepstakes, and matchday experiences. The collaboration will emphasize shared values of innovation, inclusivity, and global perspective—core pillars for both organizations.

"We are extremely excited to partner with WireBarley given their focus on connecting people from various countries and spanning different cultures," said LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman. "Playing in Los Angeles, a city that serves as one of the most globally connected cities in the world, this was a natural fit as we seek to reflect the identity of our fanbase."

The partnership further strengthens LAFC's growing portfolio of international and technology-driven partners, reinforcing the club's position at the intersection of sport, culture, and global community.

"We are honored to partner with LAFC, a club renowned for its excellence and dedication to fans," John Joongwon Yoo, CEO and Co-founder of WireBarley. "This partnership extends beyond the pitch to connect communities and create meaningful experiences. It will bring fans in Los Angeles and our global customers in countries including Korea, Australia, and beyond closer to LAFC through engaging matchday and interactive online experiences that celebrate the club's spirit and passion."

WireBarley provides international remittance services across 46 countries, with operations in seven key markets: Korea, the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Hong Kong SAR (temporarily suspended). The company has recorded over 2.2 million app downloads and 1.1 million registered users worldwide, establishing itself as a leading digital remittance platform in the Asia-Pacific region.