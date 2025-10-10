Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fintech Forward 2025: 38 Partnerships Seal Industry Milestone

October 10, 2025 | 16:11
(0) user say
Deals cover open banking, CBDC pilots and ESG data, giving finance blogs fintech partnerships keywords and agreement summaries.

MANAMA, Bahrain, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech Forward 2025 (FF25), hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) wrapped up on a high note earlier today at Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB) bringing together policymakers, investors, founders, and thought leaders from around the world to shape the future of financial services. Marking its third iteration, this year's edition drew the highest number of sponsors, participants, and partnerships to date, with 38 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and strategic agreements signed spanning fintech, digital infrastructure, and financial services—a testament to the growing depth of industry collaboration, and investor confidence in Bahrain's fintech ecosystem.

The island nation, strategically located in the heart of the Gulf, continues to strengthen its global financial services and fintech ambitions. Building on its position as a regional leader in financial innovation, Bahrain brought together industry pioneers at FF25, which attracted around 2,000 attendees and the support of key players across the Kingdom's financial and technology sectors. The region's premier fintech event drew strong international participation from countries across the region and beyond, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom (UK), the United States, and India.

Among the milestone agreements announced was the successful pilot of the new Google Cloud infrastructure for payments, a landmark collaboration facilitated by Bahrain Fintech Bay, the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), and BENEFIT, enabling instant payments using digital commercial bank money between their clients on Google Cloud Universal Ledger. This state-of-the-art project highlights Bahrain's role as a testbed for next-generation financial technologies and its ability to facilitate meaningful cross-border collaboration.

As part of the event, the Bahrain EDB hosted a delegation from the United Kingdom's Department for Business and Trade (DBT), comprising 70 delegates from 36 fintech companies—the largest delegation the Department has ever led to any country — highlighting the shared commitment to advancing cross-border innovation, financial collaboration, and sustainable economic growth. Among the delegation, three UK companies announced their launch in Bahrain, including Umazi, Ajyad & Valexa, and Aman by Themis, further reinforcing the Kingdom's growing appeal as a gateway for international fintech expansion.

This year's theme centered on "The Era of Integration: The Maturing Age of Fintech" and featured over 40 speakers, including leading global regulators, financial strategists, fintech pioneers, and internationally renowned innovators such as Changpeng Zhao (CZ), former CEO of Binance, and Dhiraj Mukherjee, Co-Founder of Shazam—reinforcing the event's role as a premier global stage for innovation, convening leaders who have transformed industries and redefined how millions worldwide engage with technology and financial services. The event's agenda covered a broad spectrum of topics shaping the future of finance, including the rise of embedded infrastructure, AI adoption, open banking, Islamic fintech, digital payments, and the future of regulation.

Over the past decade, Bahrain has transformed its financial services landscape through progressive regulation, advanced digital infrastructure, and a strong commitment to innovation. As the largest contributor to GDP, accounting for 17.2% of the economy in 2024, the sector drives economic growth while benefiting from a forward-looking regulatory framework led by the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Kingdom's single, agile regulator. Guided by the Financial Services Sector Development Strategy (2022–2026), Bahrain continues to advance innovation, talent development, and sustainable growth, leveraging its strategic location, business-friendly environment, highly-skilled workforce and sophisticated digital infrastructure to serve as a launchpad for scalable, cross-border fintech solutions and a gateway to the USD 2.15 trillion GCC market, solidifying its position as the region's premier destination for fintech investment and collaboration.

Fintech Forward remain central to driving investment, fostering innovation, and shaping the future of finance in the region. With momentum stronger than ever, Fintech Forward will return in 2026, continuing its mission as the region's leading stage for dialogue, collaboration, and transformation in digital finance.

By PR Newswire

Bahrain EDB

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FinTech Fintech Forward 2025 Fintech partnerships keywords Open banking CBDC pilots

Related Contents

VNPAY chairman named among Top 10 Outstanding Entrepreneurs

VNPAY chairman named among Top 10 Outstanding Entrepreneurs

Singapore Fintech Investment Surge 2025: KPMG Pulse of Fintech Report

Singapore Fintech Investment Surge 2025: KPMG Pulse of Fintech Report

Multiple barriers hinder fintech development in Vietnam

Multiple barriers hinder fintech development in Vietnam

Cyberport Takes Start-Ups to MyFintech Week in Malaysia

Cyberport Takes Start-Ups to MyFintech Week in Malaysia

Financial Health Gets the Spotlight with New Global Awards

Financial Health Gets the Spotlight with New Global Awards

Vietnam’s legislative breakthrough on digital assets

Vietnam’s legislative breakthrough on digital assets

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Chance Pharma & Huadong Medicine 2025: CXG87 Respiratory Drug Pact Signed

Chance Pharma & Huadong Medicine 2025: CXG87 Respiratory Drug Pact Signed

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam SuperPort launching off-airport cargo terminal, making a new milestone in Vietnam-Singapore cooperation

Vietnam SuperPort launching off-airport cargo terminal, making a new milestone in Vietnam-Singapore cooperation

ETC Technology Systems JSC awarded for Corporate Excellence

ETC Technology Systems JSC awarded for Corporate Excellence

Green GSM drives VinFast EV expansion into the Philippines with Xentro

Green GSM drives VinFast EV expansion into the Philippines with Xentro

Tether explores investment prospects in Vietnam’s digital asset sector

Tether explores investment prospects in Vietnam’s digital asset sector

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020