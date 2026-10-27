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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Wenzhou hosts 2026 World Young Scientist Summit

October 27, 2026 | 10:56
(0) user say
Scientific delegates convened in Wenzhou for the World Young Scientist Summit 2026, addressing global research partnerships, technology transfer, and sustainable development initiatives.

WENZHOU, China, Oct. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

On October 24, the World Young Scientist Summit 2026 opened in Wenzhou, Zhejiang. The event is hosted by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), the Zhejiang Provincial People's Government, and the World Association of Young Scientists. Nearly 800 representatives, including scientists, educators, and entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries and regions, are attending the summit.

With the theme "Gathering Talents Worldwide to Create a Better Future," the summit's annual agenda is "Global Youth Action in the AI Era: Building a Sustainable Future." It aims to draw on the insights of young people around the world, deepen international sci-tech cooperation, and jointly address questions about young people, science, the world and the future.

Delivered keynote speeches respectively on education reform in the AI era, AI and processor chips, young women scientists' participation in science, and quantum computing. They explored new opportunities for scientific research, talent cultivation, and international cooperation in the AI era.

This year's summit placed greater emphasis on the growth needs of young scientists, with young talents under the age of 45 accounting for 88 percent of participants. It aimed to build a cluster of international journals, bring together young scientific talent, facilitate a batch of international collaborative projects and advance the application and commercialization of scientific and technological achievements. The summit released the Report on the Distribution and Mobility of Young Scientists in the Field of Embodied Intelligence, launched the World Young Scientist Summit Partner Journal Program and the 2026 World Young Scientist Innovation and Entrepreneurship Growth Support Program. It also published the "Young Scientist Pioneers 2035" list and announced the 2026 Sustainable Development Young Scientist Award. The awards were presented to four Chinese and foreign scientists.

In addition, the conference focused on fields such as future manufacturing, quantum information, embodied intelligence, brain-computer intelligence, environmental science, deep-sea resources, and life and health, and held 12 parallel forums. It also included the "Gravitation π" Future Technology and Concept Products Exhibition and Exchange, local thematic side events, and sci-tech and humanities study visits, further building an interdisciplinary, cross-regional and cross-sector platform for youth sci-tech exchange and cooperation.

By PR Newswire

China Daily

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TagTag:
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